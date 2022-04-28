Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

IMF chief tests positive for Covid-19

Published

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has tested positive for Covid-19
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has tested positive for Covid-19 - Copyright AFP Eva HAMBACH
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has tested positive for Covid-19 - Copyright AFP Eva HAMBACH

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesman said Thursday, stressing she had only “mild symptoms.”

“IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has tested positive for Covid-19. She is experiencing mild symptoms and is working remotely while isolating at home,” the Washington-based crisis lender’s spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement. 

“She is fully vaccinated and boosted,” he added.

Georgieva joins the ranks of Washington elites who have tested positive lately amid a new rise in daily coronavirus infections.

This group includes multiple members of Congress and Vice President Kamala Harris, who tested positive on Tuesday.

At the time, she said she was not considered to have been in close contact with President Joe Biden. 

In this article:Economy, Health, Imf, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Why is Russia so blasé when talking about World War 3?

The likely result will be an eternal silence.

22 hours ago
After learning their craft from the experts, the women plan to return to Ukraine and put it into practice in areas where Russian troops have withdrawn After learning their craft from the experts, the women plan to return to Ukraine and put it into practice in areas where Russian troops have withdrawn

World

‘Not afraid’: Ukraine women learn to demine in Kosovo

Kateryna Grybinichenko chose to sign up after rockets fell on her home city of Sloviansk, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

16 hours ago

World

UN chief condemns ‘absurdity’ of war in Ukraine visit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited sites of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine, decrying war as "an absurdity."

12 hours ago

World

Global pledges of justice for Ukraine war crime victims

Several countries, including the UN, pledged to bring to justice any perpetrators of war crimes committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

17 hours ago