Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

IMF board approves Argentina payout of almost $800 mn

AFP

Published

Argentina's president Javier Milei has vowed to get inflation back down
Argentina's president Javier Milei has vowed to get inflation back down - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI
Argentina's president Javier Milei has vowed to get inflation back down - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI

The IMF executive board voted Thursday to approve a payout of almost $800 million for Argentina as it continues a program of drastic economic reforms under its libertarian president, Javier Milei.

A self-declared “anarcho-capitalist,” Milei has vowed to halt Argentina’s economic decline and reduce the budget deficit to zero, and has embarked on a program to slash public spending and bring down inflation, which remains at an annual rate of more than 275 percent. 

“The Executive Board assessed the program to be firmly on track, with all quantitative performance criteria through end-March 2024 met with margins,” the International Monetary Fund said in a statement.

The decision by the IMF executive board to approve the eighth review of its loan program with the Latin American nation will allow for the disbursement of just over $793 million, bringing the total disbursements under the existing program to more than $41 billion.

“The Board emphasized that sustaining the strong progress requires improving the quality of fiscal adjustment, initiating steps towards an enhanced monetary and FX (foreign exchange) policy framework, and implementing the structural agenda,” the IMF said. 

“Continued efforts to support the vulnerable, broaden political support and ensure agile policymaking will also be necessary,” it added. 

“The good news continues,” Milei wrote on X, sharing the IMF statement.

The payout approval follows an announcement earlier in the day that Argentine inflation came in at 4.2 percent in May, the lowest in two-and-a-half years, according to the INDEC statistics agency. 

In this article:Argentina, Imf, Loan, Review
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Is the future of health care in our cells?

The nano-bubble generation is called optoporation, a pinpoint zone of heat that temporarily vaporizes a tiny hole in the cell membrane.

9 hours ago
LVMH operates the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express luxury train service through its subsidiary, Belmond LVMH operates the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express luxury train service through its subsidiary, Belmond

Business

LVMH, Accor team up to develop Orient Express brand

French hotel group Accor and LVMH said they had entered into a "strategic partnership" to develop the fabled Orient Express brand.

9 hours ago
Casey Likes Casey Likes

Entertainment

Chatting with Casey Likes of ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ and ‘Almost Famous’

Casey Likes is an American actor and singer, who presently stars in "Back to the Future" on Broadway.

24 hours ago
The dollar weakened after the release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's forecast for interest rates The dollar weakened after the release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's forecast for interest rates

Business

European stock markets falter

The dollar weakened after the release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's forecast for interest rates - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP...

17 hours ago