If the brand is about how people feel, how is this developed?

Understanding social media trends presents an increasingly important area for businesses, given the importance of social media as a marketing tool. This is doubly important given the extent that the social media landscape continues to grow and change.

For example, one poll found that 68 percent of consumers stating that social media platforms enable them to better interact with brands. This two-way association is increasingly seen as a strategy for building brand loyalty. Here firms can no longer appear to be static.

This also means that marketers have to remain savvy with social trends and evolving consumer preferences.

This is in tune with business analysts who maintain that a brand is how a company makes its customers feel. To achieve this, the approach needs to work across a multi-channel (omni-channel) basis.

This process also needs to built by taking a consistent approach across every interaction a customer will have with the brand, which invariably will involve multiple social media networks.

According to Sprout Social, there are several trends that businesses need to consider for social media strategies in 2022. The identified information has been passed onto Digital Journal’s business desk.

In summary these tips are:

Doubling Down on Younger Consumers with TikTok

TikTok has reached 1 billion monthly active users with 69 percent of US teens using the platform. Brands who have not yet explored TikTok should consider doing so to better reach younger consumers.

Investing More in Social Commerce

Consumers are increasingly shifting their purchasing decisions to social channels, with 98 percent of consumers planning to make a purchase on social this year. Brands must look to develop their own social commerce strategies to effectively meet consumers where they are.

The Maturing Creator Economy

With the influencer industry expected to reach $13.8 billion, creators — including micro-influencers — are a maturing trend that offer more options for brands.

Livestream Shopping Driving Customer Purchase

Consumers are welcoming the rise of livestream shopping and immersive features when making purchases. Promoting products through this new medium and shoppable content can be integrated into brands’ social media marketing strategies (if they haven’t already done so).