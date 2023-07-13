Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

IEA trims demand forecast as interest rates weigh on growth

AFP

Published

Oil demand should still hit a record this year
Oil demand should still hit a record this year - Copyright AFP STR
Oil demand should still hit a record this year - Copyright AFP STR

The IEA trimmed its forecast for 2023 oil demand for the first time this year as macroeconomic headwinds including higher interest rates bite, but still sees it reaching a record level thanks to China’s thirst for fuel.

The International Energy Agency now sees oil demand rising by 2.2 million barrels per days (mbd) this year, down from its previous forecast of an increase of 2.4 mbd.

Nevertheless, the Paris-based organisation which unites energy consuming nations, expects global demand to hit a record 102.1 mbd this year.

China will account for 70 percent of the global demand increase even though the rebound in its economy has appeared to falter.

“China’s oil demand remained robust despite rising unemployment, renewed property market stress and a general slump in business and consumer sentiment,” said the IEA in its regular monthly report on oil markets.

But it warned overall “world oil demand is coming under pressure from the challenging economic environment, not least because of the dramatic tightening of monetary policy in many advanced and developing countries over the past twelve months.”

Central banks in leading industrial nations have jacked up interest rates in an effort to bring down inflation, but the higher borrowing costs suppress economic activity and risk provoking recessions that would lead to a drop in oil demand.

Such concerns have kept crude prices in check even though Saudi Arabia and fellow OPEC cartel nations along with their allies have limited or even cut output for the past year.

Their cuts have been largely offset by higher output from other producers, with oil supply still outpacing demand.

But the IEA warned “the oil market may soon see renewed volatility” as demand outpaces supply.

It noted global supply could tumble by more than 1 mbd this month as Saudi Arabia implements steeper cuts.

An IEA graph forecasts the oil market shifting from balance in the second quarter to demand outstripping supply for the rest of the year, with the draw on stocks hitting roughly two million barrels per day in the coming months.

In this article:Energy, iea, Oil
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

The James Webb Space Telescope – Transforming humanity, one image at a time

To mark the James Webb Space Telescope's first year of service, NASA shared Webb's image of the "birth of a star."

17 hours ago
Ukrainian servicewomen are usually issued men's uniforms Ukrainian servicewomen are usually issued men's uniforms

World

Ukrainian women fight for uniforms that fit

A group of women ran through an obstacle course and fired Kalashnikovs, putting the new uniforms finally designed for them.

12 hours ago
Disney announced that Bob Iger, photographed today at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, will stay on as CEO until the end of 2026 Disney announced that Bob Iger, photographed today at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, will stay on as CEO until the end of 2026

Business

Disney extends CEO Iger’s contract until the end of 2026

Disney announced Wednesday that it extended Bob Iger's contract through December 31, 2026.

13 hours ago
Biden argues that Western support for Ukraine and NATO is one of the main achievements of his first term Biden argues that Western support for Ukraine and NATO is one of the main achievements of his first term

World

Biden had to be an Erdogan whisperer. But then came Zelensky

Biden argues that Western support for Ukraine and NATO is one of the main achievements of his first term - Copyright AFP Ali DIASebastian...

17 hours ago