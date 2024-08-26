Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

IBM says will end research and development work in China

AFP

Published

US computer giant IBM will close its research and development arm in China
US computer giant IBM will close its research and development arm in China - Copyright AFP Pedro PARDO
US computer giant IBM will close its research and development arm in China - Copyright AFP Pedro PARDO

US computer giant IBM confirmed Monday it would close its research and development arm in China.

Multiple employees told AFP they had been informed during a brief meeting with US executives on Monday that the company would gut its research and development team in China and move operations to another country.

When asked about the cuts, an IBM spokesman told AFP: “IBM adapts its operations as needed to best serve our clients, and these changes will not impact our ability to support clients across (the) Greater China region”.

The employees said more than 1,000 jobs in China could be cut and it was unclear where the company would move its operations.

“Today it was just officially announced,” said one employee, who declined to give his name.

The employee, who said he had worked for IBM for ten years, said “everyone remained relatively calm… it feels more like a peaceful separation”.

The firm has operated in China for decades and employs thousands of people in the country.

Its research and development teams are based in several cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Dalian. 

Members of those teams said they were blocked from accessing the company’s server over the weekend.

US-China tensions have led to numerous international companies either laying off employees or relocating some of their China operations elsewhere.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May that tech giant Microsoft had this year asked hundreds of China-based employees in its cloud computing and artificial intelligence operations to transfer out of the country.

The move was motivated by increasing scrutiny over its China presence, the paper said.

US firms in China have increasingly complained about what they see as an unfair business environment, with limited protection for intellectual property and preferential treatment afforded to domestic competitors.

Those fears were compounded last year by a broad crackdown on US consulting firms operating in China.

In this article:China, Computers, Ibm, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A California bill seeks to regulate the development of AI models though critics say the measure can threaten innovation in the nascent field A California bill seeks to regulate the development of AI models though critics say the measure can threaten innovation in the nascent field

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Artistic paranoia vs AI — Useless and achieving nothing

Now stop whining and get on with it.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Durov: Mysterious and controversial Telegram founder

Russian-born tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov has founded wildly popular social networks as well as a cryptocurrency and amassed a multi-billion-dollar fortune.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

Worst areas for tech jobs in the UK 2024 

The data reveals that Thurrock in Essex ranks at the bottom with a score of 50, marking it as the least favourable area for...

19 hours ago
Mondo Duplantis wins the gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships Mondo Duplantis wins the gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sports

Mondo Duplantis talks about his new world record, and the lessons learned from his Olympic journey

Two-time Olympic gold medalist pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis chatted about his new world record that he set today at the Diamond League Silesia.

19 hours ago