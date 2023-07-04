Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

IAEA chief in Japan ahead of Fukushima water release

AFP

Published

The Fukushima crisis was the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. The clean-up has lasted more than a decade but most areas declared off-limits due to radiation have reopened
The Fukushima crisis was the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. The clean-up has lasted more than a decade but most areas declared off-limits due to radiation have reopened - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks
The Fukushima crisis was the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. The clean-up has lasted more than a decade but most areas declared off-limits due to radiation have reopened - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Japan on Tuesday to present a review of Tokyo’s plans to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head will meet Japan’s prime minister and foreign minister in Tokyo on Tuesday before heading to Fukushima on Wednesday to visit the devastated plant.

Several of the nuclear facility’s reactors went into meltdown after cooling systems were overwhelmed by a massive 2011 tsunami.

The resulting nuclear accident was the worst since Chernobyl, and the clean-up has lasted more than a decade, with most areas declared off-limits due to radiation now reopened.

Decommissioning the plant itself will take decades, but the facility’s operator TEPCO faces the immediate problem of more than 1.33 million cubic metres of water accumulated on the site.

The water is a mixture of groundwater, rain that seeps into the area, and water used for cooling.

It is processed through a facility that TEPCO says removes almost all radionuclides but tritium, which commonly remains in waste water discharged into the sea by nuclear plants globally.

Japan plans to dilute the treated water and release it over decades via a pipe extending around a kilometre from the eastern coast where the plant is located.

The proposal has already been endorsed by the IAEA, but the government has said the release will only begin after a “comprehensive review” that Grossi will present Tuesday.

“A review by IAEA, given how authoritative it is in the management and application of nuclear safety standards, is critical to our efforts to foster international understanding,” top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

Still, the release remains controversial, with Beijing vocally criticising the plans, and some in South Korea panic-buying salt over fears of contamination after the discharge begins.

Fishing communities in Fukushima are also worried customers will shun their catches, despite strict testing protocols for food from the region.

Japan has said the release will start this summer, without giving further details, and Matsuno said that was still the plan.

“We will thoroughly explain and communicate, both domestically and internationally, details of the IAEA report, our effort to ensure safety and measures against reputational damage,” he added.

In this article:fukushima, iaea, Japan, Nuclear
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Bye bye ‘Barbie’: Vietnam bans new movie over South China Sea map

Vietnam has banned the upcoming "Barbie" movie from cinemas over scenes with a map showing China's claims to territory in the South China Sea.

16 hours ago
Farmers plant rice in fields outside Hanoi at night as they try to beat a looming heatwave, a practice that is becoming more common across north and central Vietnam Farmers plant rice in fields outside Hanoi at night as they try to beat a looming heatwave, a practice that is becoming more common across north and central Vietnam

World

Vietnam farmers planting in the dark as heatwave looms

Planting in the dark has become a saviour for countless farmers in north and central Vietnam during increasingly hot summers.

19 hours ago
China has promised to slash emissions -- but is struggling to kick its coal habit as economic growth slows China has promised to slash emissions -- but is struggling to kick its coal habit as economic growth slows

World

EU official sees ‘contradiction’ between China’s climate goals, coal plants

China is the biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases driving climate change, such as carbon dioxide (CO2).

17 hours ago
Actor Kevin Spacey has denied 12 sexual offences against four men dating back two decades Actor Kevin Spacey has denied 12 sexual offences against four men dating back two decades

World

‘Well known’ that Kevin Spacey was ‘up to no good’, UK court told

A man who claims that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted him said the Hollywood actor was an aggressive "predator."

12 hours ago