HypaSwap’s DeFi may trump Solana’s superfast blockchain, potentially making millions

Image courtesy HypaSwap

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for HypaSwap

Solana is one of the most popular crypto blockchain platforms in the crypto space. It is mainly known for its high throughput. The features it offers are unique in the coin market.

HypaSwap (HYPA) will also be one of the most extensive DeFi protocols to issue decentralized loans to its users. Although this is a new cryptocurrency, its features have already attracted many members to its crypto community.

This article will compare these two highly regarded cryptocurrencies. It will discuss their features and utility within the crypto space.

Features of the Solana (SOL) cryptocurrency

Solana (SOL) blockchain started its operations in March 2020. It was designed by Anatoly Yakovenko to solve the three main problems facing decentralized blockchains.

These problems include security, scalability, and decentralization. Blockchain innovators have failed to achieve all three of these functionalities in their creations. However, the Solana (SOL) blockchain is intended to accomplish all three while keeping its transaction fees as low as possible.

Solana accomplished this feature using its consensus mechanism. Solana (SOL) proposed a hybrid verification process. This combines the proof of stake and the proof of history protocol.

These two consensus mechanisms allow the Solana (SOL) blockchain to be superfast with low transaction fees. However, many crypto innovators argue that the Solana (SOL) blockchain is not as decentralized as other blockchains.

This is because, unlike other decentralized blockchains, Solana (SOL) has a leader node that facilitates intercommunication between two nodes. This helps lighten the load on each node, allowing them to operate efficiently.

Solana (SOL) uses the Byzantine Fault Tolerance algorithm to secure its blockchain, unlike most cryptocurrency blockchains. The BFT allows nodes to continue operating even after encountering an error. It helps rectify the mistake, verifies the transaction, and helps the Solana blockchain remain highly efficient.

The Solana native token, SOL, also helps secure the blockchain. The cryptocurrency rewards validators on the Solana (SOL) blockchain. SOL was introduced with its native blockchain in March 2020. Since its inception, it has grown in the utilities it offers crypto users.

HypaSwap (HYPA)

HYPA is another cryptocurrency that has the potential to be a versatile digital asset attached to the HypaSwap (HYPA) crypto project. HypaSwap (HYPA) is a DeFi platform. This DeFi service runs on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing its users to access next-generation DeFi features.

The HypaSwap (HYPA) ecosystem is focused on becoming the largest community-driven DeFi lending platform. HypaSwap (HYPA) has created numerous opportunities for its users to access quick, decentralized crypto loans.

Unlike traditional bank loans, decentralized loans are managed by an automated market maker using smart contracts. These loans are issued without any intermediaries. The loaned assets are gotten from a liquidity pool and offered to other users with little interest.

To protect its liquidity providers, HypaSwap (HYPA) over-collateralizes its ecosystem loans to ensure these individuals’ profitability.

To borrow crypto assets, a borrower will have to deposit 150% of the value of the cryptocurrency into the liquidity pool. If the borrower cannot repay the loan, the collateral is liquidated.

When the loan and interest are entirely repaid, the collateral is released, and the fee is distributed to all depositors of cryptocurrency.

HypaSwap (HYPA) has also launched a bug bounty program to secure its blockchain. Bug hunters will receive different amounts of HYPA tokens depending on the level of threat they identify. This further adds to the security of the HypaSwap DeFi lending protocol.

Solana (SOL) and HypaSwap (HYPA) are incredible innovations. However, HypaSwap (HYPA) has more potential than Solana (SOL) because it is still new and has a lot of untapped opportunities.

The ongoing presale for the HypaSwap (HYPA) token is an excellent opportunity to become part of the HypaSwap community. Buying the presale with an Ethereum token receives an 11% bonus and a 55 % bonus on the second purchase. Participants will also earn a $50 referral bonus when the invited user makes a $200 purchase.

Presale: http://join.hypaswap.io/

Website: http://hypaswap.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/HypaSwap