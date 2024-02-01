Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Hundreds of farmers protest at Greek agriculture fair

AFP

Published

One of the angry farmers who converged on the agricultural fair in Thessaloniki on Thursday
One of the angry farmers who converged on the agricultural fair in Thessaloniki on Thursday - Copyright AFP Julia Nikhinson
One of the angry farmers who converged on the agricultural fair in Thessaloniki on Thursday - Copyright AFP Julia Nikhinson

Hundreds of Greek farmers on Thursday converged on the country’s second city Thessaloniki to demand aid increases, as similar protests gather pace across Europe.

Some 300 tractors and dozens of beekeeper trucks gathered at an annual agricultural fair at the city’s municipal centre, AFP journalists said.

They mainly came from Thessaly, the key agricultural region devastated by floods last year.

“The two main problems we face are the increase in production costs, and the new European agricultural pact,” Diamantis Diamantopoulos, head of an agricultural association in the northeastern town of Serres, near Thessaloniki, told AFP. 

He claimed that the European agriculture budget for Greece “has been reduced by 550 million euros ($595 million) since 2013” and continues to fall. 

In recent weeks, farmers have also briefly blocked highways to demand lower taxes, cheaper electricity and fuel and stronger import controls.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday offered to speed up financial aid to farmers in a bid to stave off the protests.

He said growers affected by natural disasters will receive an additional five to 10,000 euros ($5,400-10,800) on top of 2,000 euros already paid out.

The conservative leader also met with protesting farmers during a dam project tour in western Greece, promising to do the utmost within budgetary constraints to help the sector.

A growing movement of farmer discontent is spreading in Europe, with disruptions in France, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Romania, and the Netherlands, as the EU scrambles to address concerns ahead of European parliament elections this year.

In this article:Agriculture, Demonstration, Greece, Labour
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

State of AI in January 2024: Data-backed revelations

At least 61 percent state they use AI regularly for copy creation, design, and social media.

24 hours ago
Lawmakers in Argentina are preparing for a marathon session, with 35 hours of debate planned over several days, and 200 speeches Lawmakers in Argentina are preparing for a marathon session, with 35 hours of debate planned over several days, and 200 speeches

World

Argentina lawmakers debate Milei’s hefty reform package

Lawmakers in Argentina are preparing for a marathon session, with 35 hours of debate planned over several days, and 200 speeches - Copyright AFP...

23 hours ago
Quantum computing has been touted as a revolutionary advance that uses our growing scientific understanding of the subatomic world to create a machine with powers far beyond those of conventional computers Quantum computing has been touted as a revolutionary advance that uses our growing scientific understanding of the subatomic world to create a machine with powers far beyond those of conventional computers

Tech & Science

Boosting quantum computing speed by cutting down on errors

The new architecture using LDPC codes and cat qubits could run Shor’s algorithm with less than 100,000 physical qubits, a 200-fold improvement over competing...

9 hours ago
In recent weeks, Scholz had ramped up calls for other EU nations to dig deeper for Ukraine In recent weeks, Scholz had ramped up calls for other EU nations to dig deeper for Ukraine

World

Scholz vows to do all for ‘huge’ EU aid for Ukraine

In recent weeks, Scholz had ramped up calls for other EU nations to dig deeper for Ukraine - Copyright AFP STRINGERHui Min NEOGerman Chancellor...

22 hours ago