How to purchase HUH Token? The combination of Ethereum and Dogecoin

Photo courtesy HUH Token

Sponsored Content

HUH Token is a new cryptocurrency that launched Monday the 6th and it is rapidly growing, with a 400% in just 6 hours. This coin has piqued the attention of several Crypto forums, message boards, Reddit and even the Sun Newspaper. HUH Token’s is to build an innovative platform that will usher in a new era of social media through combining the utility of Ethereum (ETH) and the meme potential of Dogecoin (DOGE).

How do I get HUH Token?

To get any cryptocurrency, you have to decide which decentralised wallet you want to use. A lot of platforms like Coinbase and Binance have wallets on their app, but they are not always the most secure. Common wallets used are Metamask and TrustWallet. Depending on which wallet you choose will affect how you purchase cryptocurrency, TrustWallet is commonly used on mobile devices and Metamask on desktops or laptops.

Regardless, you will need to install either of these on your device of choice.

TrustWallet or Metamask

You need to install Trustwallet or Metamask through your device’s app store. For Metamask, you can install directly from their website. After Installing TrustWallet on your mobile device, you will be prompted to create a password. When you create your wallet, you will be given a long string of random words that are numbered. You will need to make a record of these words in numerical order. It’s recommended that you store this information in a safe location and have a few copies. It’s what will be needed to recover your wallet if you swap the device or lose your wallet somehow. Never give this information out. There are many scams that will function by obtaining this information from you.

BNB

Before you can purchase HUH Token you will need to buy a supply of BNB or Smart Chain Binance Coin. You can get this by creating an account and directly purchasing with fiat currency, do take care; however, there are many banks who do not like to transact with cryptocurrency, so do some research.

If you are using TrustWallet, you can also directly purchase BNB in the wallet.

This is the process for purchasing directly through TrustWallet, select the purchase button, locate the Smart Chain currency and type out the amount of BNB you would like, you can swap the provider if you wish, but the app automatically chooses the best conversion rate for you.

Once you have your BNB, you can then purchase HUH Tokens through PancakeSwap. Currently, at the time of writing this article, you can only purchase this token on the PancakeSwap exchange. There are plans for many more exchanges soon.

Purchasing on PancakeSwap

Here is a link that will take you directly to PancakeSwap’s website with a prompt from HUH Token.

You will need to tick the “I understand” checkbox to continue and to be able to trade your BNB for HUH Token.

You should now be able to see a screen like this. You can allocate your whole amount of BNB using max, but if that function isn’t working, you will have to type out a manual amount of BNB you wish to swap.

There is a possibility to encounter an error displaying gas fees. To solve this error, leave a certain amount of BNB out of the transaction to allow for gas fees. If you still get this error, you will need to manually change your slippage. Slippage just allows for your trade to go through at times of high volume of trade. To do this, you need to select the cogwheel at the top right.

If you are using TrustWallet you will need to complete this process using their DAPPS tab.

You should now have your HUH Tokens! To see the token inside your wallet, you will need to add the Token manually. To do this in TrustWallet, click in the top right-hand corner.

The contract address is:

0xc15e89f2149bCC0cBd5FB204C9e77fe878f1e9b2

Ensure that you have chosen the Smart Chain as the network and enter the details listed in this image and you should then be able to see your tokens in your wallet. A similar process is entailed in the Metamask application. Please always do your own research when dealing with money.

Attempt to trade, if the error still shows, it is recommended to increase the value by 5% each time.

This process will need to be completed in the DAPP section if you are using TrustWallet on an android device.

Follow HUH Token on their Socials

Telegram: https://t.me/HUHTOKEN

Website: https://huh.social

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HuhToken

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huhToken/