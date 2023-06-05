Connect with us

Business

How to protect your business from fraud and cybercrime?

With business cyberattacks up, this is why firms should consider taking out cyber security insurance.
Published

People in a business setting. Image (C) Tim Sandle
Different types of organisations are targeted by cyber-crime and the impact differs based on company size and remit. Different companies also carry with them different risk profiles.

According to U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-30, “Risk is a function of the likelihood of a given threat-source’s exercising a particular potential vulnerability, and the resulting impact of that adverse event on the organization.”

A factor that is shaping the level of risk and pushing some situations upwards is that cyberattacks are growing increasingly sophisticated. The chances are that an event will happen and here the only redress may be insurance.

“Make sure you invest in a comprehensive business commercial crime insurance policy which covers both inside and out of house crimes”, recommends James Andrews, a money.co.uk business insurance expert.

Andrews explains to Digital Journal why firms should consider taking out cyber security insurance. This is a specific form of insurance against cyberattacks. One reason to do so is to help redress the likely costs from a cyberattack.

Here Andrews observes: “The cost of an attack can be far higher than simply replacing laptops or repairing databases, and insurance can make sure your business is covered for more eventualities.”

To safeguard businesses, Andrews makes the following recommendations:

  • Check you have up to date antivirus software on your business computer, work phones and tablets to help protect yourself from cyberattacks.
  • Banks and other official bodies will never request details such as credit card numbers or other personal information over the phone or email, so if someone is doing this, be wary as they could well be trying to defraud you.
  • Provide your business employees with mandatory security training to make sure they are aware of potential scams/fraud/cybercrimes such as phishing, and know how to deal with an attack.
  • If you do find yourself in a position where you have unexpectedly lost money, it is important that your bank is made aware of this as soon as possible, as depending on the circumstances, they may be able to help find the culprit or return your money to you.

In particular, ransomware and malware attacks are becoming an increasingly serious peril for businesses everywhere. Furthermore, cybercriminals are adept at finding novel and devious ways to penetrate organizations’ systems.

