How to build a strong culture at your startup, with Nemo Yang

It’s the age of high-tech startups, but these start-ups have a significant problem: company culture. They require highly skilled professionals to succeed at their high-tech goals, but a start-up needs time to get the kind of reputation it takes to hold these leaders and creators. You’d think a start-up might struggle to attract such professionals, but they do apply, and Nemo Yang — the CEO of Cortex and an experienced start-up entrepreneur — says that it’s important to understand why. The why that brings highly experienced professionals to start-ups is connected to the why that will keep them long-term, and the why that will make your company culture a winning part of start-up success.

A top professional wants to work at your no name startup? Why?

Today, Nemo Yang is turning Cortex AI into an industry-changing startup, digging into the financial sector to automate the kind of tedious manual reviews nobody wants to do in the first place. Before this, though, Cortex started from nothing, and Yang remembers wondering, “Why would someone really good work for you, a startup unknown to anybody, right? You’re small. You’re nobody.” At the same time, however, the startup needed high-tech professionals ready to get to work on a tight budget. As strange as it was to see highly skilled people applying, it was essential to recruit them and keep them.

Yang spent time pondering what brought these people to apply to his startup so he could understand how to recruit them. “I realized,” he says, “Actually, people don’t just work for the money or the prestige. We’re all humans. I think, fundamentally, humans are looking for belonging.”

Yang points out that people spend half or more of their lives working, and in addition to wanting to do something important with that work, they want to do that work alongside people they can connect with. “Sometimes it matters a whole lot more WHO they want to work with, rather than what they are working on, or how much they’re getting paid.”

Your startup culture is who you recruit

“You want people, especially the early team members, to be warriors, right?” Yang says. “They’re here on a mission, and they’re here because they love to work with the people here. That’s going to be the solid foundation upfront, and it’s really difficult to find people like that.”

The key, says Yang, is to stop pitching what you do and start leading with who you are. “The key messaging to send out is your unwavering, authentic personality, because that really determines who they want to work with.”

This is the first, most important step in growing a strong company culture. The culture your startup will have will be determined by the people who build it, a thought that makes simple sense once you come to it. You want people, Yang says, that you can tell, “I want you to join because I believe we can do even greater things together as a team.”

It’s this faith in the team dynamic, the belief in a synergy that can grow to greatness, that determines what your startup’s culture becomes. Nemo Yang recruited a team that believes in a vision of a changed industry, who are working together to make Cortex a tool to change mortgage processes, enable more diverse and inclusive lending practices industry-wide, and free workers from repetitive-low value jobs. If you know your vision and your motivation, and recruit a team that believes in those things and feels connected to you as a leader, you can build a team that believes in each other. That’s the kind of culture a startup needs to survive and succeed.