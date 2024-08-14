Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

How to bring Boeing astronauts home? NASA to decide by end of month

AFP

Published

Barry 'Butch' Wilmore and Sunita 'Suni' Williams were originally scheduled to spend a little more than a week aboard the ISS
Barry 'Butch' Wilmore and Sunita 'Suni' Williams were originally scheduled to spend a little more than a week aboard the ISS - Copyright NASA/AFP/File Handout
Barry 'Butch' Wilmore and Sunita 'Suni' Williams were originally scheduled to spend a little more than a week aboard the ISS - Copyright NASA/AFP/File Handout

NASA needs to decide by the end of August whether to return two astronauts to Earth aboard Boeing’s Starliner, which flew them to the International Space Station (ISS), or bring them home on a rival SpaceX craft, officials said Wednesday.

NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams blasted off for the ISS on Starliner on June 5 for what was meant to be an eight-day stay.

But their return has been delayed by thruster malfunctions that came to light during the first crewed mission to the ISS by the Boeing spacecraft.

NASA officials, at a press conference on Wednesday, said they were still analysing thruster data, but a decision on whether to use Starliner or SpaceX was looming.

“We don’t have a sharp cutoff, right?” said Ken Bowersox, associate administrator of NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate. “We can juggle things and make things work if we need to extend.

“But it’s getting a lot harder,” Bowersox said. “We’re reaching a point where that last week in August we really should be making a call, if not sooner.”

He said the two astronauts were “making the best” of their extra time aboard the ISS “but I’m sure they’re eager for a decision, just like the rest of us.”

Bowersox said the main issue is with the propulsion system. “Our big concern is having a successful deorbit burn,” he said.

The NASA official said there have been “very honest discussions” with Boeing and the company is “100 percent behind their vehicle.”

“They have confidence in their vehicle,” he said.

In the event a decision is made not to use Starliner, Boeing’s rival SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, could potentially launch their scheduled Crew-9 mission to the ISS on September 24 with just two astronauts rather than the usual four.

The Crew Dragon capsule would then be able to return to Earth with Wilmore and Williams in February 2025 — in what would amount to a major embarrassment for aerospace giant Boeing.

NASA chief astronaut Joe Acaba said Wilmore and Williams prepared for the mission knowing that it was a test flight and it “might not be perfect.”

“Human space flight is inherently risky and as astronauts we accept that as part of the job,” he said.

In this article:Boeing, Space, Spacex, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Water discovered on Mars: Clues for microbial life?

The new study analysed seismic waves detected by the Insight lander concludes that 11-20 kilometres beneath the surface, a zone of pores is filled...

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Thirty minutes of exercise increases the proportion of tumour-killing white blood cells

Cell types that support cancer growth include, for example, regulatory T cells and myeloid derived suppressor cells.

23 hours ago
Nathalie Andrijasevic, an assistant curator at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, points to a painting by Pablo Picasso that was moved to an underground safe room Nathalie Andrijasevic, an assistant curator at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, points to a painting by Pablo Picasso that was moved to an underground safe room

World

Fearing Iran attack, Israeli museum hides top artworks

An Israeli museum that hid some of its most valuable artworks after the October 7 attack has now stashed away even more.

21 hours ago
For Japan's criminal underworld, social media offers an anonymous way to connect with anyone from teenagers to pensioners who are willing to commit crimes to earn money For Japan's criminal underworld, social media offers an anonymous way to connect with anyone from teenagers to pensioners who are willing to commit crimes to earn money

Life

Medicare reform opens up mental health services to seniors

This situation was until a law, heavily influenced by research at Virginia Tech, went into effect in early 2024. This came about through an act...

23 hours ago