How the Vendict co-founders changed the game in vendor risk assessment

Photo courtesy of Vendict

Organizations are relentlessly trying to mitigate any risks that could compromise their sensitive data, disrupt operations, or tarnish their reputation. Traditional approaches to cybersecurity and vendor risk assessment, once deemed adequate, now fall short. Vendor risk assessment, in particular, has been experiencing a long-overdue need for a grand overhaul, particularly with the lengthy and tedious process of how technology vendors fulfil their security requirements, and simplify the adoption of new technology.

Two deep tech specialists, Udi Cohen and Michael Keslassy, recognized this need, which led to the inception of their brainchild: Vendict. Vendict is an Israel-based technology startup that stands at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging the latest advancements in linguistic generative AI to power security compliance teams.

The frontmen of Vendict

Two years ago, Udi and Michael embarked on a mission to revolutionize this landscape. They foresaw that the groundbreaking combination of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Generative AI could be the catalyst for a much-needed overhaul in security compliance. At a time when the world was yet to fully grasp the potential of these technologies, Udi and Michael were already working on creating the world’s first AI-driven security compliance platform.

Vendict was founded with a specific promise — to solve the painful problem of vendor risk management. The traditional approaches to screening vendors were time-consuming, prone to human error, and often provided only a snapshot of an organization’s security posture. Udi and Michael envisioned a future where this tedious process could be streamlined, allowing for continuous monitoring of an organization’s security stance and being a business driver in the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) landscape.

As the co-founders of Vendict, Udi and Michael bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.

Udi Cohen, CEO

Photo courtesy of Vendict

Udi Cohen, the CEO of Vendict, brings over two decades of dynamic leadership to the table. A true visionary, Udi is an advocate for the transformative potential of AI. Under his guidance, Vendict aims to revolutionize the compliance questionnaire landscape with its cutting-edge Generative AI-based platform. Udi’s passion for risk management is deeply rooted in his belief in technology as a force for positive change, with security as its bedrock.

Beyond his role as an entrepreneur, Udi prides himself on being a dedicated parent. His primary motivation is to create a brighter future for his three children. More than his dedication to AI, security, and technology, he also has a strong passion for philosophy.

MIchael Keslassy, CTO

Photo courtesy of Vendict

On the other side of the Vendict equation is Michael Keslassy, the CTO. Michael’s journey is marked by pioneering deep learning in cybersecurity, contributing significantly to the development of Deep Instinct, where he led software development in the data protection sector. He also played a pivotal role in the development of the fastest High-End Switch and Router Packet Processor at Broadcom in the data transmission sector.

Michael is known for his agile product development from startup inception to production and software development in B2B. What’s more, he prides himself on his work ethic, a proactive attitude to make things happen, a data-driven approach, managerial prowess, and innovation.

Together, Udi and Michael are steering Vendict towards a future where security compliance is not just a checkbox but an integral, proactive part of an organization’s strategy. Their commitment to innovation, coupled with a deep understanding of enterprise workflow, security, and GRC, has positioned Vendict as a trailblazer in automating and optimizing compliance tasks using the power of generative AI. In the digital age, where threats abound, their shared visionary approach is paving the way for a more secure and resilient future.