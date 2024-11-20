How Temu helps small business owners unlock success

Photo courtesy of Stock-Asso on Shutterstock

After 25 years as a locksmith in New York, Eli Itzhaki was ready to unlock something bigger.

He saw potential for an innovative service and founded KeyZoo, an on-demand platform delivering car key solutions to customers across 350 U.S. locations. His motto became clear: “Any key, any time, anywhere—KeyZoo!”

But achieving this ambitious goal meant Eli needed specialized tools to support his team in providing fast, reliable service. Eli’s search for the right tools led him to Temu, a platform he hadn’t initially considered. There, he found the exact locksmith toolset he needed.

“I’d been searching everywhere, but this set was exactly what I needed. It saved us time and made our intricate jobs easier,” he said.

For small business owners like Eli, Temu offers a broad selection of products and year-round low prices, allowing them to restock as needed without waiting for seasonal sales.

Wide selection

Temu’s extensive range of products has proven valuable to a variety of small business owners.



One such business owner is Austin Rulfs, founder of Zanda Wealth in Adelaide, Australia, who has embraced Temu for both personal and business purposes. Rulfs explains that he chooses Temu “mainly because of its unbeatable prices and extensive inventory.”

From office supplies to small tech gadgets, he has found the cost savings significant. For instance, Rulfs recently purchased ergonomic chairs for his team at a fraction of typical retail prices, enhancing their comfort without straining his budget.

“It’s these little things that let me reinvest savings into growing the business,” he said.

Many small businesses are relying on online platforms such as Temu for better-priced supplies. Temu’s direct-from-factory model bypasses middlemen, bringing substantial savings to small businesses by connecting them directly with manufacturers.

Popular platform

Temu’s popularity among consumers is reflected in recent data. Two years after its launch, Temu has become the world’s second most-visited online marketplace, with almost 700 million monthly visits to Temu.com, according to a recent Similarweb report. An Omnisend survey found that 34% of consumers order from Temu monthly, with 53% citing competitive pricing as the primary reason. Numerator, a data analytics firm, reports that 70% of Temu shoppers are repeat buyers, showing that value is a major attraction.

Recent research from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) estimated that UK households could save as much as $3,886 annually by shopping on Temu.

Some customers initially experienced longer shipping times with Temu, a common challenge for international e-commerce platforms. Temu has responded by enabling qualified sellers to manage their own logistics and ship directly from local warehouses, resulting in shorter delivery times. In some cases, this has allowed for delivery in as little as one business day. Additionally, Temu is now opening its platform to local sellers in the U.S.



To help users navigate the platform, Temu introduced labels based on sales performance, return rates, and verified reviews. Labels such as “Bestseller,” “Top Rated Provider,” and “Top Provider in Repeat Consumers” allow shoppers to identify high-quality items and trusted sellers quickly.

For Stefano Lodola, founder of the online language-learning platform Think In Italian, shopping on Temu has helped him save significantly, he said. The organizational essentials he bought also made his workspace more efficient, helping him stay focused and boosting productivity. The improved organization, he said, transformed his small business.





With options tailored to individual and small business needs, Temu has become a trusted resource for business owners seeking quality and affordability.