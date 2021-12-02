How Tax Emperor’s Joseph Ernest Lang simplifies taxes for businesses and individuals

Photo courtesy Joseph Ernest Lang

When it comes to doing taxes, unless you’re a tax specialist, it’s safe to say, no one really fully understands how to do their own taxes. And yet, we’ve all heard stories of people finding tax breaks and opportunities that we wish we had known about or taken advantage of. One up-and-coming tax strategist has been making waves in Southern Florida where his business, called Tax Emperor, has been recognized for helping people make the most of doing their taxes. Introducing tax specialist Joseph Ernest Lang.

Once a recreational therapist turned network marketing entrepreneur, Lang was tapped by a colleague to help him with some administrative work during tax season. After learning more about the business and its potential, Lang became hooked. In 2017, he established Tax Emperor and became licensed and registered to file taxes on behalf of clients in all 50 states, whether personal, online, or corporate taxes. Lang’s firm additionally offers clients tax consultation, as well as accounting and bookkeeping services.

“I see so many people that are financially illiterate, so what we try to do is teach them how to make their money work for them by tax planning and educating clients on how to maximize their circumstances and find ways to lower tax liability,” Lang says.

As a Florida native, Lang is proud to offer his services to clients not just in the greater Miami area, but all over the country. Though competitors might offer seemingly similar financial services, Tax Emperor differs in their approach to taxes and finance. With an emphasis on examining a client’s financial function, Lang strives to help find opportunities to maximize returns and implement applicable tax codes in order to receive breaks.

By simplifying the process and helping clients understand the strategy, Lang offers personalized tax strategies, serving middle-income households all the way up to large corporations.

“When I left my job as a therapist, I saw the tax industry as another opportunity to help people, but in a different way,” Lang says. “Through a variety of my company’s services, we have been able to make a huge difference in the lives of our clients, helping them navigate the tax and finance side of their business for the better.”

