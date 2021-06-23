Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

How Reid Heidenry Became a Top Agent for ONE Sotheby’s Miami Beach

Becoming one of the most successful real estate agents under the age of 40 is no easy feat, and Reid Heidenry has done just that.

Published

Reid Heidenry
Reid Heidenry is an estate agent with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. Photo courtesy Reid Heidenry / Thomas Herd
Reid Heidenry is an estate agent with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. Photo courtesy Reid Heidenry / Thomas Herd

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Becoming one of the most successful real estate agents under the age of 40 is no easy feat, and Reid Heidenry has done just that. For the past 15 years, he has been an agent in Miami Beach with the esteemed ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

He started in the industry in his early twenties and said it was challenging to be taken seriously. Now, after a decade and a half, Heidenry credits much of his success to his perseverance and discipline.

Heidenry claims he is one of the biggest fans of Miami you will ever meet.

“If I could buy stock in Miami, I would, and buying real estate here is buying stock in Miami,” says Heidenry. “I sell what I believe in.” He equates his time in Miami to a love affair. “I came to visit a college down here when I was 16, and I knew from then that I wanted to be here.”

As for the future of the city, Heidenry calls Miami a young city and one that has a tremendous amount of room to grow. The pandemic gave people from other areas that extra push that they needed to migrate south, and others from all over the country are following suit and businesses begin opening offices in the Magic City.

When Heidenry is not working, he enjoys spending time at places like The Standard Spa and Socialista Lounge. He enjoys being social and spending time with people, making connections. He also enjoys going out on a boat with friends and “enjoying Miami for what it is.” 

When asked to give advice to his younger self, Heidenry said, “take time for self reflection but enjoy the present moment.” He says that everything he has been through has landed him where he is now, and he is excited about the future of his business.

To get in touch with Reid regarding real estate, contact him here. Follow his Instagram to get an inside look at his life and all the best things about Miami.

In this article:Miami, Real estate, Sotheby's

You may also like:

Business

VW delays in contacting 3.3 million customers over data breach

Three months after the event, Volkswagen and its Audi subsidiary are notifying 3.3 million people in the U.S and Canada about a data breach.

10 hours ago
India tests longer-range drone flights, eyes Covid-19 vaccine deliveries India tests longer-range drone flights, eyes Covid-19 vaccine deliveries

World

India tests longer-range drone flights, eyes Covid-19 vaccine deliveries

An aviation firm has carried out the first tests in India of longer-range drone deliveries.

22 hours ago
Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO

Tech & Science

Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO

German luxury carmaker Audi said it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033.

16 hours ago
Vatican in 'unprecedented' challenge to Italy homophobia law Vatican in 'unprecedented' challenge to Italy homophobia law

World

Vatican in 'unprecedented' challenge to Italy homophobia law

The Vatican confirmed it had lodged a diplomatic protest against a draft Italian law against homophobia.

18 hours ago