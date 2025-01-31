How Punchcard is turning AI disruption into growth, and what leaders can learn from its adaptive approach

Photo by Digital Journal

The scent of freshly ground coffee lingered in the air at the Colombian Coffee & Roastery in Edmonton, a spot known for its focus on craft and community.

As Sam Jenkins, CEO of Punchcard, settled in for the conversation, the hum of espresso machines and quiet chatter filled the space. The shift happening in the café, where coffee is no longer just a drink but an experience, wasn’t unlike the transformation he was there to discuss.

AI is reshaping how businesses operate and create value, and it’s about the experience.

“Coffee isn’t just about what’s in the cup, it’s about the story,” the café’s branding reads. The same could be said for Punchcard. The company isn’t just writing code, it’s helping businesses rewrite their future in an AI-powered world.

AI is disrupting industries, shifting workflows, and forcing businesses to rethink how they compete. It was a key theme in Digital Journal’s conversation with Jenkins, where he reflected on how his company is adapting to these shifts.

Some leaders hesitate, but Jenkins has taken a different approach. For him, AI isn’t a disruption to be feared. It’s a tool to scale operations, enhance decision-making, and redefine how businesses create value.

At Punchcard, that has meant rethinking everything.

The company has evolved from a software development firm into a strategic partner that helps businesses implement AI, optimize workflows, and adapt to digital transformation.

Developers are taking on more consultative roles as AI tools help streamline workflows and accelerate processes, but people remain central to innovation. While talent development remains a core focus, the skills needed to drive impact are evolving. The shift is about ensuring the company remains relevant as automation accelerates.

“Does this mean that we have fewer developers? No, I think what it actually means is we get to do more with the same budgets and the same time and create a lot more impact,” Jenkins explains.

Embracing disruption with a new business model

Punchcard helps organizations modernize by developing custom software, automating processes, and integrating AI-driven solutions. The company partners with businesses to transition from outdated systems to scalable, technology-driven platforms.

For example, when Legal Aid Alberta needed a digital workplace, Punchcard did more than build a platform — it rethought workflows and user experience to improve service delivery.

In the energy sector, Punchcard worked with ENT Oilfield to develop a comprehensive digital solution that enhances field data collection and operational efficiency.

For Go Auto, the company integrated digital tools to create a seamless customer experience that boosts engagement and sales.

Jenkins sees AI as a tool that makes businesses more effective and not redundant.

“We have to be using AI to make sure that we’re not making mistakes. We also have to be using AI to be able to move faster,” he says. “We’re using other technology to make sure that we’re understanding our customer problems more effectively, and that gives us the opportunity to be way more competitive than we were before.”

Investing in talent for a tech-driven future

Jenkins knew that shifting toward AI wasn’t just about integrating new tools. Instead, it required changing how his team worked, learned, and adapted.

One of his first moves was launching Punchcard Academy, a structured leadership development program. This initiative was designed to help employees transition from execution-based roles into more strategic, consultative positions.

On top of training, Punchcard Academy is about preparing employees for the industry shift that is already happening.

Developers who previously focused on writing code are now engaging more with clients, helping them navigate AI implementation and rethink how their businesses operate. Instead of just executing projects, they’re increasingly becoming advisors, guiding businesses through digital transformation.

Beyond internal development, Punchcard is also evolving how it collaborates with clients. Recognizing that many businesses struggle with AI adoption, the company is expanding its role beyond software delivery.

Jenkins and his team now spend more time educating clients on AI integration, helping them define realistic strategies before implementing technology.

“We’re not just deploying AI tools, we’re helping businesses understand how to use them effectively to drive meaningful change,” he explains.

Another significant shift is in recruitment and talent retention.

Punchcard looks for employees who are technically skilled, but also adaptable people who can think critically about how AI can shape business operations.

“We’re hiring differently now,” Jenkins says. “It’s not just about coding ability. It’s about problem-solving, communication, and the ability to guide clients through complex transitions.”

Thriving through adaptability

Punchcard’s evolution reflects a larger reality: businesses that embrace AI successfully do more than implement new technology. In fact, they reimagine their entire approach to work.

By redefining roles, embedding AI into workflows, and developing employees into strategic leaders, Punchcard has positioned itself to thrive in AI-driven industry change.

For businesses navigating similar shifts, Punchcard’s experience offers key lessons: AI adoption is an organizational one on top of a technical one. Companies that succeed are the ones that rethink their workforce, create clear pathways for employees to grow, and integrate AI in ways that enhance and not replace human expertise.

Punchcard’s approach provides a case study for how companies can proactively adapt to AI-driven change.

By redefining roles, embedding AI into workflows, investing in leadership development, and evolving its business model, the company is ensuring it remains relevant and competitive in a changing market.

“At the end of the day, our business model is about implementing technology,” Jenkins says. “If that technology becomes easier to implement, [we have to] figure out how to be more valuable to our clients.”

This article was created with the assistance of AI. Learn more about our AI ethics policy here.