How PR is more important than ever before in 2024

Photo by Jose Francisco Fernandez Saura on Pexels

This past year has had a devastating impact on several media companies, with only a few media publishers emerging unscathed from the trials of the COVID era. In 2023 alone, more than 20,000 jobs in the industry were lost in the United States’ media sector, a number still rising well into 2024. As a result, the media landscape has become noisy and jumbled, but public relations (PR) and marketing firms have found ways to help their clients more than ever before.

Struggles for “big media”

Locally, news deserts are on the rise, while major publications are suffering from loss. National Geographic recently laid off the last of its staff writers, while Bloomberg Businessweek and The Nation plan to reduce production on their physical products. Even digital platforms are struggling, with Buzzfeed News shuttering and Vice Media filing for bankruptcy.

“In the fast-moving media landscape, 2024 has been yet another year of rapid transformation and adaptation,” says Zack Teperman, media-on-demand innovator and President of ZTPR. “I’ve seen first-hand that clients are starting to realize that they need to start focusing on diversifying revenue streams and prioritizing audience development through targeting niche media to grow their consumer/fan base, rather than just aiming for the ‘big media’ each and every time. You can have the best product or service, but if nobody is ever talking about you, are you really the best?”

The increasing role of social media

The rise of social media has been another big disruptor for “big media.” Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, content creators and influencers were gathering their piece of the market share. Amid the general disruption in media, they have been empowered to compete on a more level playing field, but many companies seem determined to rely on traditional methods. PR firms are needed to help these companies recognize the impact of influencers in the current day, rather than tying themselves to what increasingly seems to be a sinking ship of marketing.

“We are in a unique period where anyone can create and distribute content for free,” says businessman and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk. “The reach and potential virality of content are determined by its merit rather than the size of the marketing budget. A single piece of engaging content can go viral overnight, reaching millions without any paid promotion.”

Content creators are also dealing with their own issues. Dramatic drops in referrals from leading publishers, search engines, and social media networks have created challenges that a good PR team could address.

General concerns in media

Additionally, concerns surrounding compensation and copyright infringements resulting from the rise of generative AI have made a significant impact on every realm of media. From ChatGPT-written articles that obscure useful information and restrict internet traffic to generated images conveying false events, it’s becoming difficult to get a grasp on what’s real in the media. PR firms are already pushing for compensation for copyrighted materials used in developing AI, playing a major role in the defense of the media landscape in 2024.

The need for a PR expert

“What I’ve learned in these 11 years is you just got to stay focused and believe in yourself and trust your own ability and judgment. Wherever I see people doing something the way it’s always been done, the way it’s ‘supposed’ to be done, following the same old trends, well, that’s just a big red flag to me to go look somewhere else,” advises well-known investor and businessman Mark Cuban, highlighting the importance of innovative approaches in today’s market.

The sea of media is becoming more difficult to traverse without an experienced professional by one’s side. “Cut the BS in your media approach,” emphasizes Teperman. “Tell your consumers how it is and get personal when you can. People will always relate more to that and want to support than just ‘being sold to’ and speaking like an AI robot. There is a time and place for general educational PR, but other times, don’t be afraid to tie in some personality!”

Lori Greiner, businesswoman, inventor, and television personality, adds, “Once you’ve figured out what’s most important to you, make sure you are always sharing that statement in everything you do (e.g., social media, website, packaging). I’m a believer that people like to know the face behind the brand, it helps them to relate to you. Put a face to the brand and an emotion to it. When people feel emotionally connected to something, they like to support it, rather than a large corporation that they don’t feel any personal attachment to.”

She further adds, “People are shopping online, more people are cooking at home, so small businesses need to be creative and use incentives and your digital presence is critical.”

