How much is our Christmas fueled by AI?

As Christmas is soon approaching and festive adverts dominate our screens, there’s an additional process shaping the holiday magic: artificial intelligence. AI is altering how brands connect with audiences, from crafting personalized stories to powerful visuals.

Ben Clayton, CEO of Media Medic and an expert in forensic audio and video analysis, has been analysing how AI has infiltrated Christmas this year, and what this means for consumers and brands alike. He outlines the main themes to Digital Journal.

AI and Christmas, it’s a mixed bag

“AI is everywhere right now, and the holiday season is no exception. AI makes things slicker, more engaging, and, let’s be honest, a bit magical. Whether it’s creating picture-perfect turkey dinners for food brands or those super cute CGI characters in adverts, it’s impressive stuff. It’s a massive win for creativity and efficiency,” Clayton explains.

Clayton continues: “But, there’s always a but, there’s something to be said for the human touch. AI can create incredible visuals and heartwarming stories, but it doesn’t always capture the true essence of the holidays. AI is great at spreading festive vibes far and wide, but what happens when everything starts to feel algorithm-driven? Will people still feel the magic if they know their favourite ad was written by a machine? Or if that heartfelt message came from a data set?’’

Clayton’s research identifies the industries that are exploiting AI most greatly:

Top 10 Industries during Christmas and Holiday season with the highest AI adoption rates

E-commerce: 81% Electronics: 66% Retail: 64% Apparel and Accessories: 61% Health and Beauty: 57% Food and Beverage: 56% Toys and Games: 49% Entertainment: 47% Travel and Tourism: 38% Hospitality: 31%

E-commerce Leads the Pack: With 81 percent AI adoption, this sector dominates holiday sales, driven by personalized ads, product recommendations, and optimized logistics. In second place is Electronics and Retail. Both industries heavily rely on AI for product showcases, inventory management, and tailored promotions, ensuring customer engagement during the holiday rush.

Third spot is occupied by Entertainment and Toys. While these sectors utilize AI for content curation and marketing, their adoption rates are slightly lower due to traditional creative processes and manufacturing timelines.

Clayton has also tracked which forms of marketing and advertising have been most greatly influenced by artificial intelligence.

Top 20 Christmas Campaigns Ranked by AI Use

The top 20 advertising campaigns with the highest AI uses:

Coca-Cola’s “Holidays Are Coming” (2024) 100% Entirely AI-generated reimagining of the classic 1995 advert. Genasys’s “The Gift of Time” (2024) 95% -AI-generated visuals, animations, and music in a festive advert. “Dreams of the Future: A Retro-Future Christmas” (2024) 90% AI-generated short film blending vintage aesthetics with futuristic innovation. TikTok’s #HolidayMagic Challenge (2024) 85% AI-generated festive filters and effects tailored to user interactions. Spotify Wrapped: Holiday Edition (2023) 80% AI-curated playlists and seasonal visual designs. Amazon’s “Holiday Wonder Delivered” (2024) 75% Personalized storytelling using AI to reflect user shopping habits. Coca-Cola’s Personalized City Campaigns (2024) 70% AI-created location-specific adverts for various cities. Marks & Spencer’s “Festive Feasts” (2024) 65% AI-generated hyper-realistic food visuals. Samsung’s Festive Tech Campaign (2024) 60% AI-generated product showcases for holiday gadgets. Duolingo’s “Bring My Parents Back” (2024) 55% AI-generated comedic visuals featuring the brand’s mascot. Nespresso’s Christmas Campaign (2023) 50% Celebrity-enhanced content with AI-powered touchups. Universal’s AI-Enhanced Spanish Version of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (2024) 45% AI-translated Brenda Lee’s vocals into Spanish. Lidl’s “Little Big Holiday” (2023) 40% AI-enhanced character animations and crowd scenes Aldi’s “Kevin the Carrot Returns” (2023) 35% Partially AI-enhanced with CGI animation and dynamic audience targeting. Netflix’s “Festive Film Favorites” (2024) 30% AI-curated holiday movie recommendations. Disney+ Holiday Promo (2024) 25% AI-augmented special effects for animated classics. Google AI’s Holiday Song Generator (2023) 20% AI-created festive jingles tailored to user inputs. Apple’s “Create the Joy” (2023) 15% Mixed-reality holiday visuals using AI technologies. Pepsi’s “Holiday Cheers” (2024) 10% Partially AI-enhanced transitions and scene adjustments. Asda’s “Holiday Hero” (2023) 5% Traditional production with AI-enhanced post-production elements.

The darker side of AI during the holidays

Clayton also warns of how AI can be abused: “You know, it’s easy to get caught up in the magic of what AI can do, especially at Christmas, but there’s a flip side we can’t ignore. If someone wanted to use AI or deepfakes to spread misinformation or stir up trouble, it could seriously mess with the trust and joy that define this time of year.’’

As an example, Clayton draws on: “Imagine a fake ad circulating online showing a beloved brand saying or doing something controversial, it could tank their reputation in hours. The problem is, deepfakes are getting scarily convincing. AI-generated voices and videos can look and sound so real that even a savvy viewer might struggle to tell the difference. And when it’s done maliciously, it’s not just about ruining holiday cheer, it can undermine trust in media altogether.’’