How medical consultant and entrepreneur Sam R. Patel is helping first & second-generation medical professionals thrive

Photo courtesy of Dr. Sam R. Patel

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

As a descendant of immigrants, Dr. Sam R. Patel knows a thing or two about entrepreneurship. Now, through his consulting firm Astra Culture, Dr. Patel is using his medical education and entrepreneurial know-how to help first and second-generation medical professionals find their footing in an often-treacherous financial landscape.

“My entire family history is entrepreneurs,” says Dr. Patel. “They were immigrants who came in and owned hotels, food stores, convenience stores — non-professional businesses. So I’m just kind of the newest version of it. I own businesses, but they’re in the professional setting now.”

Astra Culture allows Dr. Patel to use his hard-earned insights about medicine and business to help first and second-generation medical professionals who stand where he once stood. “I’m a medical consultant by trade,” he says. “So I have a medical degree. I’ve owned and operated 12 of my own clinics before. Then I went to consulting. I left the world of owning clinics, and now I’m in the world of helping people build their own.”

Dr. Patel also saw a need for business guidance among both newer medical professionals and those leaving the corporate world to work in private practice.

“Everyone that owns a clinic struggles with the business side,” he says. “That’s spas, surgeons, dental practices, family medicine, OBGYN, chiropractors. “They all own their own businesses, but they don’t have knowledge of business, and they want to spend more time with their patients.”

Dr. Patel’s consulting company can offer medical business owners general advice, but the primary focus is on opening up new streams of revenue by training physicians and their staff to offer elective treatments and procedures for cash payments.

These procedures are generally quick and lucrative, so they give physicians more time to spend with their existing patients without having to stress over often-low insurance reimbursements.

“We target all specialties,” Dr. Patel explains. “It’s the same things we implement, just in different ways.”

“One of the offices I work with is a dental practice on the East Coast,” he says. “They’re doing Botox, they’re doing fillers, weight loss. They’re doing body contouring. But they still have their dental practice. They’ve just added a new thing to bring in more income.”

Making a dental appointment to get Botox injections might sound incongruous. But Astra Culture also helps clients with branding and marketing. “Typically, they have it co-branded or as another brand within their practice,” Dr. Patel notes. “So, for example, if the office is called Harrison Dentistry, we help them create Harrison Med Spa. It’s like an addition to the original practice.”

Creating a whole new addition might sound daunting, especially for someone already struggling with running a medical business. However, Dr. Patel takes clients through each step of implementing new offerings. Astra Culture will help train current staff members — from technicians to front-desk staff.

“We also figure out their pricing, figure out what pharmacies and vendors they should set up with, figure out their marketing initiative. Basically, we bring in the business blueprint,” he says. And thus far, even Dr. Patel’s recent clients are finding that blueprint leads straight to success.