How Kimberly Rosales is breaking barriers as a female CEO in the tech industry

The tech industry, traditionally dominated by men, has seen a growing number of successful female leaders making strides in entrepreneurship and innovation. In recent years, women have begun making significant strides in the tech field, navigating challenges to take on leadership roles and serve as sources of inspiration.

According to a report by McKinsey & Company, companies with more gender diversity are 21 percent more likely to experience above-average profitability. Yet, despite these promising statistics, women still only represent 25 percent of the tech workforce​​.

The underrepresentation of women in tech can be attributed to several factors, including a lack of role models, gender biases, and challenges in work-life balance. Efforts to address these issues include mentorship programs, diversity training, and organizational policies to create inclusive workplaces.

The tech industry’s culture often deters women from pursuing careers in this field. According to the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT), 56 percent of women in tech leave their organizations at the midpoint of their careers, twice the rate of men. This high turnover rate reinforces the need for companies to cultivate supportive environments where women can thrive and advance.

Despite these challenges, several women have emerged as influential leaders in the tech industry as they pave the way for future generations. One figure in the tech and entrepreneurship space is Kimberly Rosales, the founder of ChainMyne. Her journey highlights the persistence and creativity of women in technology, providing valuable insights for aspiring female entrepreneurs.

Rosales started her banking career at 19 and swiftly moved up the ranks to become a manager by 25. However, she was discontent with the centralized control prevalent in traditional banking, so she transitioned to the fintech sector. Her initial venture involved working with a payments company in Latin America. After referring her network of clients to several exchanges that claimed to be compliant but ultimately proved to be fraudulent or inconsistent, she found herself questioning the integrity of the platforms she had recommended. She was then motivated to create her own company, ChainMyne.

In the last year, ChainMyne has made strides towards full independence, securing its own money services license, developing proprietary software, and launching its application in the spring. This transition marks a significant milestone for the woman-owned business. ChainMyne emphasizes flexibility, catering to clients’ varying needs in cryptocurrency engagement, whether fully or partially. The ChainMyne app, available on both the Apple Store and Google Store, allows users to easily buy and sell cryptocurrency.

Rosales’s leadership focuses on showcasing the human aspect behind her business. With a small but dedicated team of seven, ChainMyne offers personalized, white-glove services, ensuring clients always have access to someone to speak to. This human touch is a cornerstone of Rosales’s business philosophy, setting ChainMyne apart in the competitive crypto landscape.

As a Latina entrepreneur, Rosales has built an extensive network across North and South America, including Costa Rica, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. Her goal is to see 500,000 downloads of the ChainMyne app in the next two to five years, aiming for high-quality clientele and broader market acceptance of crypto payment methods.

Rosales is a mother of seven boys, and she embodies the challenges and successes of women striving for work-life balance in demanding industries. Her story is a testament to overcoming gender biases and the underestimation she faced in a male-dominated field.

Reflecting on her achievements, Rosales emphasized the balance she has struck between her various roles. “I’ve had to navigate being a mother of seven boys, managing multiple teams across different businesses, building a brand, and maintaining my sanity,” she said.

She also emphasized her commitment to growth and helping others: “I’m here to support people in their growth and encourage independence in their respective fields. It’s a bit of the maternal instinct in me,” she remarked. Rosales’s journey in tech is a powerful example of inspiring other women to pursue careers in technology and entrepreneurship. Her strategies for overcoming gender biases and her focus on human-centric business practices offer valuable insights for future female tech leaders.