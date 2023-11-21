How Jens Peterson left his mark on Tuesdays with Troy

Photo courtesy of Jens Peterson

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Jens Peterson is a digital marketing guru and the owner of Asano Media. He is not your typical marketing expert but is known for creating millionaires through digital marketing. His journey began during the Vine era and has been on an upward trajectory.

Jens started in the tech industry and combined his tech knowledge with digital marketing, achieving returns that most marketers can only dream of. He managed influencers, one being Model Charly Jordan, whom he helped grow from 200K followers to a whopping 1.4 million. Jens also worked with big names like Tayler Holder and DJ Khaled. He also co-produced an episode of Tuesdays with Troy with Dr. Phil, which became the most-watched episode in the show’s history.

After selling multiple agencies in 2018 at 20, Jens shifted his focus to highly profitable businesses, which he quickly built into 8-figure enterprises. Now, he has decided to share his expertise with the public again by launching Asano Media, a one-stop shop for all your marketing and advertising needs. Asano Media is there to help with content creation, ad management, and PR. The company is also there to help develop both websites and software.

Jens’ journey started from a place of necessity. Growing up in a financially disadvantaged family, he learned the value of hard work early. At 10, he began flipping items on Craigslist to make some extra money. He then taught himself how to program by watching YouTube videos. Jens claims that this is what led him to a career in tech. He quickly realised that to succeed, he needed to understand marketing and how to get the word out about the apps he was creating, which led him to learn everything he could about marketing and sales.

Being ahead of the curve is one of the most important things Jens learned in his career. Social network algorithms and policies are constantly evolving, as is the digital world. To adjust, Jens closely monitors market developments and upholds a solid rapport with officials from significant social media platforms.

What sets Jens apart is that he is proficient in both tech and marketing. He is not just an ad agency owner but someone who has achieved success both for clients and himself. As the co-owner of VerifiedBlu.com and InInfluence.com, Jens helped over 50,000 customers build a strong online presence and generated over $15 million in sales.

Jens aims to help 10,000 businesses 10x their brand within a year of working with Asano Media. He hopes to share his success and help others achieve it. His message is that even those from challenging backgrounds can succeed in business with hard work.

Asano Media is far from just an ad agency; it is also a game changer for businesses that want to succeed in today’s digital world. With years of experience and Jens’ knowledge, there is always a bright future for your company, no matter what stage you are in.