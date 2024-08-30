Connect with us

How high earners are turning to real estate investing to mitigate the impact of W-2 tax liabilities

In recent years, high earners have increasingly turned to real estate investing as a strategic method to reduce the impact of W-2 tax liabilities
Published

Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In recent years, high earners have increasingly turned to real estate investing as a strategic method to reduce the impact of W-2 tax liabilities. By leveraging tools like accelerated depreciation and cost segregation to maximize tax benefits, these high earners have been able to mitigate the cost and potential fallout of W-2 tax liabilities in legal and attainable ways.

Tax burden on high earners

W-2 income, typically earned by high-income professionals, is heavily taxed, causing many to find ways to reduce their tax liabilities so that when tax season comes around, the effects on their high earnings are somewhat stemmed by these liabilities. 

In essence, real estate investing is spending more money throughout the year on specialized items in the real estate market, allowing high earners to keep more of their funds in the long term.

Real estate as a tax mitigation strategy

Investing in real estate provides substantial tax benefits, including deductions for mortgage interest and property taxes and the potential to leverage depreciation to offset taxable income. There are also immediate financial benefits to investing in income-producing real estate without the hassles of property management.

Accelerated depreciation and cost segregation

Strategies like accelerated depreciation and cost segregation allow investors to significantly reduce their taxable income by depreciating property assets faster, especially with bonus depreciation still available in 2024 and 2025.

“Accelerated depreciation using cost segregation can significantly reduce the impact of wage-related tax liabilities, especially in 2024 and 2025, with bonus depreciation still available in year one,” says Nate Nead, Managing Principal at Invest.net and Estate.co

What is bonus depreciation?

Bonus depreciation accelerates the recognition of depreciation expenses for tax purposes. A specific tax incentive allows businesses to immediately deduct a majority percentage of the cost of eligible assets in the year they are placed in service. 

Whereas accelerated depreciation spreads depreciation expenses throughout a given asset’s lifespan, bonus depreciation allows for an upfront deduction of a significant portion (if not all) of the asset’s cost in its first year. By utilizing this, you can immediately reap the benefits of a new real estate investment.

Ease of access through platforms

Real estate investment platforms like Invest.net provide high earners with accessible, hassle-free ways to invest in real estate, helping them capitalize on these tax benefits without needing active property management.

Long-term financial benefits

Beyond tax mitigation, real estate investments can offer long-term financial benefits such as passive income, property appreciation, and portfolio diversification. Not only will you generate a more significant net income over the year by protecting yourself from extensive taxing, but you will also be earning significantly more from the passive earnings of the real estate you own.

As tax regulations evolve, real estate investing will likely continue to be an essential strategy for high earners looking to manage and reduce their tax liabilities. It’s safe, legal, accessible, and beneficial to all parties involved.

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

