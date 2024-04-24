How Garrain Jones went from homeless to the pioneer of Artist Power

Photo courtesy of Garrain Jones

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Garrain Jones is known by millions of people as a figure seen on stages and screens around the world. His backstory growing up with a difficult childhood to his early successes in entertainment followed by intense struggles with homelessness and poverty have been documented in sharing his success story as an entrepreneur, author, speaker and coach.

However, few realize just how those early experiences in Garrain’s life shaped not just his success as an entrepreneur but also his approach to the transformational work he has done for so many others. In this interview, Garrain shared the turning point that brought change to his own life, the practices he uses daily and how others can pursue community in their own transformation.

Can you share how some of your earlier experiences in life impacted who you’ve become today?

Garrain: My life was very similar to playing video games like Super Mario Brothers. At the end of the round, you face a dragon. If you beat that dragon, you go to the next level and you get extra power pellets or a sword. Similarly, life was filled with many levels of difficulties and struggles. It seems as though there was always something that I needed to face, whether it was a bully, my father being murdered by two men, overcoming my family not having money or getting picked on at school. Every single time I overcame those things, I felt stronger. I felt wiser. I felt like it made my old hard my new easy.

So my life was filled with ups and downs, and tests, and because of my willingness to keep moving forward, one way or another, it turned into strength, courage, wisdom, resilience, grit, patience, focus, and the ability to sustain that energy over a long period of time. It was as if growing through hard times shaped, molded, and developed me into the person that could withstand any storm.

What was the turning point in your life when you realized that you needed to change?

Garrain: There were a few turning points that I had that feeling, but the one that sticks out the most was the one that inspired me to change the most, and simultaneously the one that showed me the purpose that I’m meant to make here on this planet. It was in 2012. I had already started the process of transforming my life and seeing significant results in almost every area of my life. But, there was still an element of me that felt like I was hiding who I really was from those who are around me out of fear of being judged or shamed.

I remember Rihanna had a song called, Out Here Living a Lie, that I felt like I could relate to. For example, I would tell people I was a personal trainer, and I would make my life appear a certain way based off of what I thought other people thought of me. But deep down, I was still dying on the inside. I would look in the mirror when nobody was around and that’s where the truth showed up: I wasn’t happy with what I was seeing, but I was showing everybody else a different version of myself.

One day, I just decided to share what I was really going through and what was really going on in my life on social media. I made a post and I said, “You think you know me? You have no idea. What you know is what I share with you.” And I shared certain things. “But what you don’t know is right now I’m living in my car. Right now, I have so much shame because I cheated on pretty much every girlfriend I’ve ever had.”

I was being highly vulnerable with what was going on on the inside. But the thing that really made the most significant difference in my life that inspired me to have the most change is during that moment where I was just bearing my soul and being the most vulnerable, which I always associated vulnerability with weakness. When I shared that, the very first message I got from somebody was, “Thank you for your strength. I put the gun down after I read your testimony.” And, it stopped me in my tracks. I was like, “Wait a second. You mean my story matters? Wow. My truth just saved somebody’s life.” It was in that moment, I really found meaning around why I am here. It was to be the voice of the voiceless, or the parts of you that you haven’t yet been given a voice.

It was from that moment that I have never looked back from being authentically me, sharing from a vulnerable place, and creating a space inside of me where people can experience a level of freedom inside of themselves simply because they can experience that example.

What are some of the things that you believe hold others back from being able to truly change their own mindset?

Garrain: A lack of awareness. I believe that people are more capable than they think they are. But you can’t change what you’re not aware of. It’s a lack of awareness, and it’s a lack of examples who are willing to be vocal about their process, because you can’t be what you can’t see. I think that the more people start speaking up about what’s true to them, how they broke through, and how they made a significant difference in their life, it creates a sense of safety inside of other people’s nervous system to say, “Oh my goodness, I’m not the only one. Oh, if he can do it, or if this person can do it, then I can do it.” So I think that people are capable. I just think they also lack exposure, awareness, and they lack enough examples that they can relate to so that they can realize they are not the only ones in the world currently going through their struggles.

How can somebody create an environment for themselves where that transformation will become sustainable for the long-term?

Garrain: I sought out community, whether it was online or in-person, whether it was free or paid. Communities are everywhere. It’s about finding people who are living in the direction that you want to live in. And the more that you pursue community, which I feel is the new currency, the new luxury, a positive goal-driven community of people who are going somewhere, the more it will serve you. You will find mirrors of yourself inside of communities that you pursue. And inside of that, you will see all of these different examples. Whatever community you stay around the most, you’ll ultimately turn into.

Another way is there is power in prayer. There is power in presence. There is power in meditation. Find at least 5 to 10 minutes a day where you are still in silence and you are continuously thinking about building a gratitude practice. It will start the process of you feeling better from the inside out.

What are some of the ways that you push yourself to grow each day?

Garrain: I believe in a practice called voluntary discomfort. For me, that is doing things like a cold plunge, the sauna, or doing one or two extra reps in the weight room when I feel like I have no more strength left. It can also mean running when I don’t want to run or getting up early when I want to stay in bed. Whenever I pursue discomfort in areas of my life that I know will make me better with the intention of making my old hard my new easy, I feel like I have built focused power. I have expanded my capacity, which causes me to be more grounded in my body. I have more patience, and my approach to life feels more effortless, rather than being overwhelmed all the time.

If you can choose one, what is the accomplishment in your life that you’re most proud of?

Garrain: The little kid inside of me actually being happy.