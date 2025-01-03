How data infrastructure is key in driving AI success

Western allies initially feared a tsunami of cyberattacks against Ukraine's military command and critical infrastructure - Copyright DANISH DEFENCE/AFP Handout

Too many companies appear to be jumping into AI without a defined strategy or outcome in mind, driven by the fear of falling behind. Yet the more powerful forms of AI require a modern infrastructure equipped to handle massive data sets.

A recent survey of 1,200 corporate level executives and their IT leaders has revealed a surge in the amount of data being collected by companies and a corresponding drive to adopt forms of artificial intelligence to examine the data pools. This comes with a circular concern, since AI itself requires even more data to be collected for platforms to work effectively.

These trends are central to the Hitachi Vantara State of Data Infrastructure Survey.

The survey identifies another issue that companies face: poor quality data and underdeveloped infrastructures to support data strategy implementation. Despite many firms recognizing data quality as the top concern for successful AI (37 percent) many organizations lack the infrastructure to support consistent data quality standards.

More than two-thirds of businesses (74 percent) are testing and iterating on AI in real-time without controlled environments, leaving room for significant risk and potential vulnerabilities. Only 3 percent report using sandboxes to contain AI experimentation, which raises concerns around the potential for security breaches and flawed data outputs.

Modern infrastructure offers a solution, as it is designed to be more energy efficient, allowing organizations to improve performance while also reducing their carbon footprint. By adopting sustainable, cutting-edge infrastructure, businesses can enhance data quality, mitigate risks, and support environmentally responsible AI growth.

According to Octavian Tanase, Chief Product Officer, Hitachi Vantara firms need to look outward in order to gain suitable partners to address the identified issues: “Companies want to work with partners that help them grow, help them be more efficient or reduce and mitigate risk. If companies get more insights out of the data, that will help them compete and grow. The failure to deploy robust infrastructure for data quality and testing undercuts AI’s potential, making it essential for organizations to prioritize a solid data foundation before scaling AI initiatives.”

Tanase recommends:

Hardware

To be effective, hardware needs to be secure, available 24/7, and efficient to meet sustainability goals. In the survey, 22 percent of IT leaders report needing assistance to create scalable, future-proof hardware solutions.

Data Storage and Processing Solutions

Effective data solutions bring data closer to users while emphasizing security and sustainability. The survey found that 41 percent of leaders need help with ROT data storage and data preparation, while 25% seek assistance with data processing.

Software

Secure, resilient software is vital for protecting against cyber risks and ensuring data accessibility. 31 percent of IT leaders require third-party expertise for developing effective AI models.

Skilled Staff

The skills gap remains a hurdle, with 50 percent of leaders building AI skills through experimentation and 36 percent relying on self-teaching.