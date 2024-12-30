How CSV Midstream Solutions is innovating by creating shared value

CSV Midstream Solutions CEO, Daniel Clarke, sits down with Chris Hogg during Innovation Week in Calgary, 2024.

“There is no other industry on the planet that builds itself on relationships like the energy industry,” said Daniel Clarke, CEO of CSV Midstream Solutions (CSV).

Speaking with Digital Journal at Launch Party during Innovation Week YYC, Clarke shared how the principle of creating shared value shapes his company’s approach to innovation and relationships with communities.

Clarke emphasized that his passion for creating shared value is deeply rooted in his upbringing and education.

“I came by it honestly, born and raised in a small town in northern BC,” he said. “This whole idea of respecting the planet, respecting people that are different from you, and certainly respecting the economy, went hand in hand,” he said.

Later, his studies at Harvard Business School helped solidify creating shared value as a central pillar of his company’s mission.

Creating shared value is more than just a theory for Clarke — it’s an actionable strategy that guides CSV’s interactions with the communities they impact.

By building authentic relationships, CSV seeks to balance profitability with societal and environmental benefits.

“The whole idea behind shared value is this whole idea of is creating relationships, creating connections with community,” Clarke said. “It’s really about [asking which of] my products and services can help address the issues and challenges that you’ve had with the industry. And, and that’s where the magic begins, because all of a sudden you start learning and connecting with communities, and you start to say, ‘Hey, how can I offset the impact that I’m having against you in a way such that you benefit and ultimately it can benefit me’?”

Turning community feedback into innovation

This mindset has led to groundbreaking innovations, including a sour water recycling technology.

Sour water recycling is a process that takes water used in industrial work, like oil refining, that has picked up harmful substances like sulfur and ammonia, and cleans it so it can be reused. By recycling sour water, industries can reduce freshwater consumption, lower wastewater disposal costs, and minimize their environmental footprint, aligning with sustainable water management practices.

“Landowners were saying, ‘you’re not going to have to draw off of fresh water anymore,” Clarke says. “You can start recycling this.”

By listening to community concerns, CSV developed technology that recycles the vast majority of water used in fracking operations, reducing the need for fresh water and addressing environmental challenges.

Relationships built over time

The energy industry operates on long timelines, with relationships spanning decades.

Clarke emphasized the importance of patience and persistence in measuring the success of creating shared value.

“It takes years to see any kind of differentiation, but after seven to 10 years, there’s a direct correlation where the sustainability companies take off,” he said. “You have to trust the process,” Clarke said, highlighting that building long-term relationships fosters collaboration and creativity, ultimately leading to outcomes that surpass individual efforts.

For Clarke, creating shared value is a long-term strategy that not only drives innovation but also creates champions within communities.

By fostering authentic relationships and addressing local concerns, CSV is proving that the energy industry can thrive while making a positive impact.

Curious about how CSV is redefining energy innovation and building meaningful partnerships? Watch the full interview with Daniel Clarke to learn more about how shared value is transforming the industry.

This article was created with the assistance of AI. Learn more about our AI ethics policy here.