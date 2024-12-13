How can AI automate decisions and improve the employee perspective?

A man uses a laptop at a coffee shop in downtown Hanoi. - AFP

In a companion article, we asked the question: ‘What will 2025 have in store for the employee experience and the application of artificial intelligence within the world of work?’

Continuing this theme, and drawing on the expertise of Rightpoint, Tom Keuten SVP & Global Microsoft Alliance Lead at Rightpoint, considers how digital transformation will evolve in 2025 and why it is time for human resources to get behind the potential that AI promises.

HR technology will focus on driving human engagement

Keuten opens by considering how artificial intelligence can aid the employee, noting: “As technological opportunities increase, human connection through mentors and leaders will be critical for technical success. Positive employee experience will focus on aligning technology, human resources and organizational goals. Great HR technology has the opportunity to make an employee feel like the whole work experience has been created for them to contribute, learn and grow.”

Data Governance will Become the Backbone of AI-Powered EX

Building on the above, Keuten weighs in on exploiting the potential of AI to aid data governance processes: “As AI takes centre stage in improving employee experience, the spotlight will increasingly fall on the integrity of data. Trust will be the key differentiator in successful AI implementations, and technologies related to data governance, quality, and explainability will be critical.”

This means improved outcomes and better determinations, as Keuten finds: “With AI automating decisions and providing insights, employees and companies must trust the outputs. Building this trust will require robust data foundations that ensure accuracy, privacy, and transparency, making data governance essential for the future of AI-driven employee experience.”

Hybrid Work will Evolve with AI, Rethinking Digital and In-Person Engagements

Keuten considers how the current digital technology enhances the way workers interact with the office, and the best technological streams for achieving this shift. Here he observes: “As return-to-office (RTO) policies take shape and hybrid work models become the norm, AI will redefine how employees engage both digitally and in-person.”

As to specific platforms, Keuten throws his weight behind Microsoft, saying: “Tools like Microsoft Copilot are revolutionizing team collaboration by shifting from individual AI assistants to AI that supports group tasks. At the same time, in-person experiences will need to offer more meaningful engagement—gathering employees with a purpose rather than out of routine.”

Firms need to tread carefully, though, if the potential of digital transformation is to be realized. Keuten concludes with: “Companies must balance advanced AI tools that support digital collaboration with intentional, purposeful in-person experiences that foster deeper personal and professional connections.”