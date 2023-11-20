How an NYC-based artist elevates the music streaming experience through art and technology

Photo courtesy of Rosen Genov on Pexels

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

“Music influences people’s moods, yet the potential to enhance the music experience remains untapped,” says product designer and artist Zhenyuan Shi, as she advances the music streaming industry forward with more innovative design features.

As music consumption is increasingly driven by technology, visionary designer and artist Zhenyuan Shi has emerged as a trailblazer, reshaping the music industry through her pioneering design and artistic contributions. The Spotify product designer and design expert’s transformative impact is evident in her innovative approach to enhancing music platforms, making them more interactive, user-friendly, and enjoyable.

From Vinyl to Digital Streams

The music consumption journey has taken people from the enchanting crackle of vinyl records to the limitless technological advancements. Music is no longer confined to physical formats but has transitioned to digital streams, giving people more ways to enjoy music.

Gone are the days when listening to music was confined to the simple act of pressing play. Today, according to Shi, it serves as more than just a source of melodies; it has become a companion to people’s daily routines and nuances. Whether it’s curating playlists that resonate with morning workouts, offering ambient sounds to focus on during work, or suggesting mellow tunes for a quiet evening, music streaming platforms intuitively align with specific everyday moments.

“As technology advanced, our relationship with music evolved too. This is where improving the music streaming experience comes into play. It should evolve with the user, aligning it with the changing user motivation to make it more engaging and relatable,” says Shi.

The rise of digital streaming platforms allowed access to an endless array of songs globally, redefining how people experience music without geographical or time-related boundaries.

In this interplay, the product designer’s influence and expertise have been profound, capitalising on design and technological advancements to revolutionise music platforms’ user interfaces and provide innovative gateways through which people access the vast universe of streaming music.

The Architect of User Experiences

Recognizing her pivotal role as a UX designer in music streaming platforms, Shi approaches her work with a deep commitment to enhancing the listener’s experience. What sets Shi apart from other designers is her distinctive use of graphic language, which is both intuitive and evocative, capturing the essence of music in visual form. With an understanding of the evolving user behaviour and preferences, informed by her years of experience in the design industry and her keen knowledge of new technologies, Shi carefully crafts interfaces that seamlessly meld innovation with user-friendliness.

Her designs, characterised by easy-to-use navigation and visually engaging elements, reflect a relentless focus on user-centred design. She ensures that music enthusiasts – fans and artists – are not merely consumers or producers of music. Instead, they are deeply engaged, with her designs transforming music into a hands-on, immersive adventure. Through her unique graphic language, Shi brings music to life in a way that resonates deeply with its audience.

Testament to this is Shi’s leadership in designing groundbreaking features for Spotify, such as ‘Your Artist Messages’ and ‘Clips,’ which became a surprise and added delight to listeners in their streaming experience.

‘Clips,’ one of Shi’s innovations in music streaming, marks a revolutionary shift in how artists connect with their audiences. For the first time, artists can effortlessly upload short, 30-second video snippets onto music streaming platforms, with Spotify leading the way. What sets ‘Clips’ apart is its unique ability to intertwine music and visuals seamlessly. Artists can now tag their music directly within these short, captivating videos, forging an interactive bond that was previously unattainable.

“This feature doesn’t just introduce a fresh dimension to music streaming; it offers artists a powerful medium to connect to their fans and give their music the spotlight,” Shi adds. ‘Clips’ is reshaping the music promotion landscape, fostering an interactive and captivating conversation between creators and their audiences.

At the same time, a video message feature, ‘Your Artist Messages,’ has been part of the 2022 Spotify Wrapped experience and used by more than 40,000 musicians as the first product on the music streaming platform that allows them to thank their fans for a year of listening and enjoying their music. According to Shi, artists can express themselves more to their fans through this tool, establishing profound gratitude that leads to more intimate connections and deeper fan loyalty.

Beyond aesthetics and added tools, these features shape engagement, emotions, and perceptions, building unparalleled satisfaction. Shi adds, “I am proud of these features as they became more than just tools but a creative avenue where artists can convey their stories while building deeper fan connections, paving an overall better musical experience.”

However, the effects of these features ripple throughout the music industry, creating a dynamic ecosystem where both artists and streaming platforms benefit. A report by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) highlighted that streaming revenue accounted for 83% of the industry’s total revenue in 2020. Shi’s designs amplify this relationship by increasing user engagement and retention, leading to longer listening sessions, increased subscriptions, and higher user satisfaction—factors contributing to the industry’s growth.

She remarks, “We know how music can unite people from all walks of life, different regions, and nationalities. With these features and more that designers like me can achieve in the future, the potential is limitless.”

The Canvas Beyond the Code

While Shi’s impact within the tech realm is undeniable, her contributions as an artist add another layer of resonance to her journey. Shi’s risograph series, “A Nightmare That Never Ends,” recognized and celebrated in esteemed galleries, exemplifies how art can push boundaries and redefine traditional mediums, much like how music streaming has evolved.

This series tells a story of the complex struggle and emotions one goes through leaving their home country and settling down in a strange environment. According to Shi, the artwork was made with symbols and abstract comic language to communicate the various complex emotions one might feel through their journeys.

Like the music streaming experience, individuals may use the same platform, but each person’s experience is distinct due to its personalised features. Similarly, in art, viewers can gaze upon the same piece, yet it can evoke many emotions, varying from one individual to another. With this, Shi allows audiences to be spectators and active participants, controlling how they use and enjoy the art.

“Art and music, when working hand in hand with technology, can unlock an unimaginable ray of possibilities,” Shi claims. “Everything has a story waiting to be shared with the world. It just takes the right platform.”

As the digital design world and music streaming evolve, the industry’s future looks bright, propelled by Shi’s confluence of art and technology. Using her design and technology skills, the design expert bridges the gap between creators, their audiences, and the digital landscape, resulting in an immersive and captivating music streaming experience.