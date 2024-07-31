Connect with us

How Advertyzed is changing the social media marketing game for small businesses

Advertyzed is leading a change in the social media marketing industry for small businesses by managing them like enterprise clients
Published

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash
Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

With billions of active users scrolling through feeds daily, social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok have made it easier for businesses to connect with wider audiences. It’s not just about shouting about your products anymore. You can get creative, have conversations, and build a brand that people remember -for all the right reasons.. 

However, while the potential is undeniably vast; so is the competition. When paired with the ever-evolving digital landscape, social media marketing becomes a challenge that is not easily navigated by everyone. This especially affects small businesses, which might not have the resources or experience to compete effectively.

Enter Advertyzed, an experienced digital marketing agency dedicated to helping small businesses turn their dreams into reality.

3 ways Advertyzed helps small businesses in social media marketing 

Advertyzed has mastered the art of SMM with three secret ingredients that set them apart. These elements ensure that their clients not only reach their target audience but also engage them effectively and economically.

Advertyzed social media marketing formula. Image courtesy of Advertyzed 

1. Mastering the timing of ads and posts

Timing is everything, especially on social media. Advertyzed isn’t just about throwing content out there. They know exactly when your target audience is most active, so your posts don’t get lost in the noise. Here’s their cheat sheet to get you started:

  • Facebook: For B2C businesses, the best times to post are generally between 9 AM and 10 AM and between 12 PM and 1 PM on weekdays. For B2B, early mornings and late afternoons work best.
  • Instagram: Engagement peaks on weekdays, particularly from 10 AM to 3 PM, with Wednesdays being the most effective day.
  • LinkedIn: Ideal for B2B marketing, posts perform best between 10 AM and 12 PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
  • TikTok: Given its younger demographic, posts between 6 PM and 10 PM on weekdays, and weekends in the afternoon, garner the most engagement.

2. Budget-conscious advertising

Budget constraints are the major source of concern among small businesses. Since they have limited spending, they aren’t able to run continuous social ads. Advertyzed helps small businesses in this corner and manages their advertising budget by running ads when customers are active. In fact, Advertyzed has managed budgets for over 1300+ small businesses including, plumbing, electricians and other garage businesses. 

In addition, Advertyzed channels budget through creative click-funnels that direct customers’ attention to the right call to actions. Here’s everything this digital marketing agency does to deliver exceptional results to small businesses. 

  • Testing like a pro: They don’t just throw ads out there and hope for the best. They start with small batches, like testing different recipes, to see what clicks with your audience. If something isn’t working, they ditch it fast and try a new approach.
  • Data detectives: Advertyzed uses fancy tools (think Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, and Hootsuite Analytics) to track everything – how many people see your ads, how many click through, and even how people behave on your website. This constant data analysis helps them fine-tune your campaigns, making sure every penny spent is working towards your goals.

3. Brand-aligned content creation

Great content isn’t just about pretty pictures. Advertyzed gets that your social media needs to reflect your brand’s unique personality. They’ll use your brand’s colors, voice, and overall vibe to create content that feels authentic. Their social media team knows which colors and words can spark which emotions, so they sweat the details, making sure everything – from the visuals to the way you “talk” – feels on-brand. The result? A social media presence that’s consistent, memorable, and truly captures what your brand is all about.  No more social media split personalities here.

Winning social media marketing formula by Advertyzed. Image courtesy of Advertyzed 

The Advertyzed advantage: A winning SMM formula for small businesses

Advertyzed has a team of experts who live and breathe social media marketing. These professionals have their fingers on the pulse of the latest social media trends and best practices. Whether it’s mastering the art of Instagram Reels or making the most out of TikTok influencer marketing, their team has the knowledge and experience to navigate any platform with confidence. Here’s a breakdown of all the amazing things Advertyzed’s social media team can offer you:

  • Influencer matchmaking: They’ll track down high-traffic influencers who are the perfect fit for your brand.
  • Content creation: Need killer captions that force readers to read further? Advertyzed crafts engaging content that resonates with your audience.
  • Engagement all-stars: They don’t just post and ghost. They’ll manage comments and messages, keeping the conversation flowing and building relationships.
  • Video editing: Got a raw video idea? Advertyzed will polish it into a masterpiece that grabs attention.
  • Scheduling savvy: No more scrambling to post at the perfect time. They’ll schedule your content strategically to maximize reach.
  • Ad masters: Want to boost your reach with targeted ads? Advertyzed knows how to get the most traffic and conversion for your buck.
  • Crisis tackling: Did you accidentally piss off your audience? They’ll handle any crisis with a cool head and a strategic plan.
  • Competitor research: Advertyzed keeps you ahead of the curve by keeping an eye on what your competitors are up to.

Advertyzed: Your one-stop shop for social media domination

Over the past 15 years, Advertyzed built a rock-solid reputation working with all kinds of businesses. They’ve helped small businesses like Kris Limousine get started with stunning websites, and launching social media campaigns for Dermysk that blew up. They’ve even tackled PR and user-generated content for small businesses looking to build brand awareness and generate leads. No matter your niche, Advertyzed’s got the experience to back you up.

Keep the reigns of your social media marketing campaign in your hands

Advertyzed isn’t here to dictate your marketing strategy. They know you’re the expert on your own business, that’s why they say “you know it better than us.”  They listen closely to your ideas and work with you to craft a plan.  Before they jump in, they take all the time to get to know you, your brand, your target audience, and your goals better. This teamwork approach means every campaign is built exactly for what you want to achieve.  No cookie-cutter plans here.

In this article:Marketing, Social Media
Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

