How a new wave of media is reshaping the status quo

Photo by Onur Binay on Unsplash

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In an era where access to media has been historically controlled by a handful of powerful gatekeepers, a new wave of platforms is quietly revolutionizing the landscape. No longer confined to the restrictions of age, gender, or race, creators from all walks of life are emerging, reshaping the status quo by lowering the barriers to entry. From independent creators utilizing platforms such as Reddit and Patreon, to real estate professionals taking center stage at American Dream TV, power is increasingly in the hands of the people.

Since the creation of the Gutenberg press in the 15th Century and through the rise of social media in the 21st, society has undergone a paradigm shift in how media presents itself and the barriers entrants face. In particular, the last two decades have witnessed the most innovative transformation in technological breakthroughs.

While we have observed media’s transition from physical to digital which eliminated spatial and temporal boundaries, there is yet another wave of media that is reshaping the status quo. To many, new wave media conjures images of social media and podcasts, though often absent from people’s imagination, are platforms which level the playing field.

In a world in which media conglomerates control the headlines, lesser-known companies are seeking to upend stereotypes by providing greater accessibility. Such companies allow creators, entrepreneurs, and experts from all walks of life to reach audiences without the traditional barriers of age, gender, or race.

Although spatial and temporal boundaries have been eliminated, discriminatory boundaries largely persist in today’s media landscape.

In response to these confines, several companies have emerged with the goal of tearing down these remaining margins. Patreon, which was founded in 2013 by Jack Conte, provides creators with a platform to earn income directly from their supporters through memberships.

Creators of all types can access a global audience without needing approval from a traditional media company which opens the doors to people from diverse backgrounds who might have been marginalized by age, gender or race.

It provides a sustainable income because creators who have struggled to make a living under the traditional advertising-driven models of media now have the opportunity to generate recurring revenue through memberships.

Patreon’s model represents a clear shift away from traditional media structures by eliminating gatekeepers and allowing creators to directly connect with their audience. The platform has fostered inclusivity across multiple sectors.

Blurb is another company that is reshaping the status quo. It eliminates the need for large print runs or high upfront costs, which usually deter smaller creators from entering the publishing space. Founded in 2005, Blurb allows users to publish and sell their own books in both print and digital formats, lowering barriers by removing the dependence on major publishers who curtail editorial freedom.

To date, Blurb authors have created more than two million books, with a new book created every minute. Through short-run publishing, Blurb’s model democratizes access to high-quality publishing resources, empowering creators to share their work without facing typical financial barriers.

Similarly, an innovative approach is provided by American Dream TV (ADTV), an award-winning production network that counters the negativity and gatekeeping of the traditional media. Now sporting 20 million monthly viewers, ADTV was established at the same time as Patreon and has found success in going against the grain.

Through inspiring stories within the real estate sector its founder, Craig Sewing, exemplifies the democratization of media by giving a platform to people of all backgrounds through positive narratives.

Speaking on the topic of inclusion, Craig Sewing of ADTV said, “New media is opening doors for those who were previously overlooked. While traditional media involves TV and media networks that are based on divisive and negative narratives, American Dream TV counters this negativity by focusing on educating and empowering people from all backgrounds. By offering a platform to underrepresented communities, we elevate real talent and foster true inclusion.”

The creation of companies such as these highlight major strides toward inclusion and progress in the media landscape. These valiant attempts and evident success in reshaping the status quo indicate the new wave’s potential to become the norm.

As Joseph Schumpeter’s concept of creative destruction implies, traditional media companies must either evolve to meet this new demand for inclusion, as seen through ADTV and Patreon’s model, or risk being left behind. The traditional players are now being challenged by platforms that foster direct creator-audience relationships, where diverse and underrepresented voices can find their niche.

The new wave of media is being driven by lower entry barriers and increased access for all creators, rather than the privileged few. As this process continues, the media landscape will evolve, potentially at the expense of traditional media companies that fail to embrace this new, more inclusive paradigm. Companies such as Patreon, Blurb, and ADTV have fired the starting gun toward a more inclusive future, now we must wait to see if traditional players follow suit.