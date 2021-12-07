How A Muze Inc. is setting the consumer experience paradigm in e-commerce today

Photo courtesy A Muze Inc.

There’s no contesting the fact that social media has become the predominant driver and barometer of public opinion for our times.

Yet, despite this obvious logic, the vast majority of progressive brands still prioritize traditional online ads dedicated to driving traffic to their websites.

This makes these brands disjointed…as it separates who they are and how they appear in culture from the sales experience consumers go through.

Many consumers therefore feel unsure of what they’re really buying into…besides just the clothes or products they’re receiving for their cash.

Understanding this, blue-ocean brands who can think out of the box and can synthesize the social experience into the product offering can provide a much more compelling and vivid sales experience to the end consumer.

One powerful example can be found in luxury designer e-comm retailer A Muze Inc. Rather than their website, A Muze Inc. focuses its e-comm experience to its dynamic and radiant Instagram page.

The result is not only a brand that is on the forefront of culture, but also shows how and why its products are what set the trends.

Consumers naturally want to be a part in both real life….as testified by its massively attended pop up event last week in New York (which featured Alec Monopoly and a cohort of other influencers),….and digitally as demonstrated by its sold out giveaway competitions.

A Muze’s success is not only fun to watch, but more so, is edifying in the way it illuminates what the winning formula has to be for brands in today’s dynamic e commerce world.

To thrive, today’s e-comm brand needs to be leading the evolutionary curve of its field online, in person, and on social. It needs to showcase the convergence of the 3 on social, and it needs real life moments to punctuate it.

So keep this in mind if you have ambitions to start one of your own and keep A Muze Inc. in sight to watch a real-time example as well as to get suited up for success.

