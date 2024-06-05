How a custom landing page can benefit your digital marketing campaign

Photo by Mikael Blomkvist on Pexels

A landing page is a standalone web page distinct from your website. It is often used as part of a digital marketing campaign to showcase a new product release or a seasonal rebrand.

However, when visitors ‘land’ on a landing page from an email, a search engine query, or a social media advert, it’s important that a brand’s landing page design provides an instant call-to-action and gives consumers a reason to stick around.

Investing effort into a digital marketing strategy does not pay off if potential customers land on an irrelevant landing page.

The type of landing page marketers build depends on the conversion they want to achieve. Most landing pages serve several different purposes, so consider testing some to find out how to effectively reach your goal and get visitors to take your desired action.

Here are some of the most common landing pages used in a digital marketing campaign:

Click-through landing pages help visitors learn more about products or services before encouraging them to click through to a transaction page and continue their journey deeper into the marketing funnel. These pages are often detailed and persuasively written.

Lead capture landing pages aim to collect contact information from visitors. These pages need a headline, lots of visuals, and an incentive—such as an offer or discount—that visitors can access by entering their email address or phone number.

Squeeze landing pages, like lead capture pages, are designed to quickly convince visitors to provide their email addresses in return for an incentive. However, squeeze pages only have minimal images and short amounts of text.

Event landing pages encourage visitors to register for an event, webinar, or meet-up. These pages should pique the visitor's interest with details about the event, videos, photos, and testimonials from previous attendees.

Long-form sales landing pages showcase a company and the benefits of choosing the brand, improving trust in the company, and dissolving visitors' uncertainty. These pages should include headlines, videos, quotes, images, and a CTA for brand products or services.

Thank-you landing pages are a great way to nurture leads, improve the relationship with the visitor, and boost engagement. If a visitor has completed a desired action, marketers can use a thank-you landing page to offer them a discount code for future use or ask them to follow their social media pages.

5 benefits of a landing page for digital marketing

Improved lead generation

By sending email, social media, and search engine traffic to a website homepage, brands waste leads and sign-ups because landing pages have a 160% higher conversion rate than other forms of online sign-up pages.

Landing pages, notably a lead capture landing page, gather information from a visitor such as name, email, gender, age, job, or phone number. However, visitors only usually give brands this information in exchange for an incentive, such as:

A discount on their first order.

Free delivery on their first order.

Access to a free resource such as an eBook, guide, or online course.

A free trial.

A discount on a membership.

An entry into a competition.

A go on a ‘spin to win’ wheel.

Points that go towards purchases.

Marketing teams can use their contact information to send targeted marketing emails that help you convert sign-ups into paying customers.

More brand awareness

Landing pages give potential customers a glimpse into a business’ website and branding, acting as a front door to a brand. In most cases, visitors find a landing page through a search engine, and it is a brand’s first chance to give them a good customer experience.

If a landing page is engaging and valuable, visitors – even those who do not convert this time – are more likely to remember a brand. This increases the chance of them revisiting the website and making a purchase.

Increased conversions

Landing pages have an average conversion rate of 5.89% across all industries. A desired conversion can include a visitor signing up for an email list, downloading a guide, registering for an event, making a purchase, or another goal.

Whatever your goal, landing pages are a great way to convert traffic into leads because they offer an incentive or some value – making visitors more likely to take action.

It’s essential that a landing page only requires a small effort from visitors, as 30.7% of marketers say the ideal number of questions on a landing page form to get the best conversions is four.

Enhanced searchability

Landing pages can also enhance a brand’s search engine optimization (SEO) efforts and target organic traffic. Here are some SEO best practices for a searchable landing page:

Conduct keyword research. Landing pages aim to convert traffic into leads or customers. Researching relevant search queries that indicate a high purchase intent for a product or service can be used as bottom-of-funnel keywords.

Landing pages aim to convert traffic into leads or customers. Researching relevant search queries that indicate a high purchase intent for a product or service can be used as bottom-of-funnel keywords. Create content for search intent. It’s important to create content that users want and expect to see when they search for something related to a business. The search intent should influence a landing page’s design, content, visuals, and headers.

It’s important to create content that users want and expect to see when they search for something related to a business. The search intent should influence a landing page’s design, content, visuals, and headers. Leverage on-page SEO. On-page SEO content — including title tags, meta descriptions, headings, alt text, internal links, and visuals — needs to be structured correctly so that search engines know what a landing page is about and can index it correctly.

On-page SEO content — including title tags, meta descriptions, headings, alt text, internal links, and visuals — needs to be structured correctly so that search engines know what a landing page is about and can index it correctly. Optimize the URL. The URL — which should be between 50 and 60 characters — helps search engines better understand a landing page’s content and how it fits into an overall website.

The URL — which should be between 50 and 60 characters — helps search engines better understand a landing page’s content and how it fits into an overall website. Monitor page speeds. Slow page loading speeds can frustrate users and increase bounce rates, hurting a brand’s search engine rankings.

Slow page loading speeds can frustrate users and increase bounce rates, hurting a brand’s search engine rankings. Build backlinks. High-quality backlinks from authoritative and high-ranking websites will boost a brand’s landing page SEO, as Google deems a high number of referring links as a key ranking factor when determining a web page’s authority.

While it can take time for a landing page to achieve high search engine rankings, startup brands can use landing page builders, like Hostinger, which have built-in SEO tools that help attract more traffic.

More linkable assets

Landing pages can be linked to from a number of other digital marketing content to increase traffic. Here are a few places where landing page links can be inserted:

Social media content. For example, if you create a post on Facebook about a new product, add a link to a dedicated landing page that shows visitors more information about the product and includes a CTA on the purchase page.

For example, if you create a post on Facebook about a new product, add a link to a dedicated landing page that shows visitors more information about the product and includes a CTA on the purchase page. Targeted marketing emails. For example, if you email your list about an upcoming event hosted by your business, add a link to a dedicated landing page showing visitors more information about the event and include a CTA to the sign-up or registration page.

For example, if you email your list about an upcoming event hosted by your business, add a link to a dedicated landing page showing visitors more information about the event and include a CTA to the sign-up or registration page. PPC ads. For example, if you create a PPC ad for Google that promotes a discount on a service you offer, add a link to a dedicated landing page that shows visitors more information about the service and includes a CTA to the purchase page.

Conclusion

Landing pages play an essential role in improving the visibility of a digital marketing campaign. They can increase conversions, brand awareness, and even SEO.

With the ability to link out to a landing page within campaign social content and email updates, brands provide their audience with a dedicated space to engage with a singular campaign or product release.

With more competition to perform online than ever before, businesses that prioritize landing page building give themselves an extra chance to capture qualified leads and score conversions ahead of their many competitors.