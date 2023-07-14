Honoring his father’s legacy: Brock Sottile’s path to entrepreneurship and success

Photo courtesy Brock Sottile

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Brock Sottile is 23 years old, an age when most are searching for meaning and working on finding themselves. Not Brock. He’s the CEO of Sottile Capital, 62 Systems, Horizon Energy Consultants, and Prycer. Originally from Calgary, Alberta, Brock has successfully built a thriving business empire while honoring his father’s legacy.

Brock’s father passed away suddenly from a stroke when Brock was only 14 years old. This tragic event forced him to grow up quickly and become a pillar of strength for his family. His father was an entrepreneur who grew a technology company for 14 years, and Brock saw him as his mentor and the smartest person he knew. This admiration for his father’s professional accomplishments was the driving force behind Brock’s determination to succeed.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Brock excelled in hockey, reaching a professional level. Sadly, head injuries abruptly ended his athletic career. At this crossroads, he chose to channel his energy and focus into building businesses, drawing upon the valuable lessons he learned from his father and the invaluable experiences he gained as a high-level athlete to guide him on his path to success.

Brock’s journey began when he founded Horizon Energy Consultants. Under Brock’s leadership, he teamed up with his brother as an equity partner, and Horizon Energy Consultants expanded its reach from 3 to 23 different states in just one year, an impressive feat for Brock as a young CEO.

As CEO of Prycer, Brock is about to launch game-changing software for mortgage professionals. This all-in-one balancing and pricing tool will save time and help mortgage professionals win more deals. He is working to revolutionize the mortgage industry and challenge the dominance of big players like Loan Depot.

Age, mindset, and leadership qualities have set Brock apart from others in his industry. He attributes his success to the strong team culture he fosters within his companies, something he learned from his days as an athlete. Brock is passionate about creating an environment where everyone is pulling in the same direction, ensuring the success of his businesses.

Despite his many accomplishments, Brock remains humble and focused on growing his empire. He plans to vertically integrate his residential construction company, Horizon Energy Consultants and is currently working on the launch of his mortgage software, set to debut in two months.

Brock Sottile’s journey from tragedy to triumph is a testament to his resilience, determination, and love for his father. Channeling his grief into building a successful business empire, he inspires others to do the same.

Follow Brock’s journey and stay updated on his latest ventures by following him on Instagram.