Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April

Published

From April Hong Kong will again allow flights from nine countries that had been deemed high-risk including United States, Britain, France and India
From April Hong Kong will again allow flights from nine countries that had been deemed high-risk including United States, Britain, France and India - Copyright AFP/File Bertha WANG
From April Hong Kong will again allow flights from nine countries that had been deemed high-risk including United States, Britain, France and India - Copyright AFP/File Bertha WANG

Hong Kong will resume international flights from nine countries including the United States and Britain in April, city leader Carrie Lam said Monday.

After the highly transmissible Omicron variant emerged in January, authorities quickly put in place flight bans from eight countries deemed high-risk — including the United States, Britain, France and India — and in February added a ninth, Nepal. 

But infections climbed rapidly within the finance hub despite tightening social distancing measures, and in three months Hong Kong recorded more than a million cases and 5,600 deaths.

On Monday, Lam said starting April 1, Hong kong lift remove flight bans — known as a “circuit breaker” — for the nine countries.

“The circuit-breaker … is inopportune now,” she said during a press conference. 

“The epidemic situations in those countries are not worse than Hong Kong’s, and most arrivals did not have serious symptoms. To extend the circuit-breaker will add to concerns and anxieties of Hong Kong residents stranded there.”

Lam’s administration has been pummelled for its handling of the Covid crisis, for putting out unclear messages about proposed mass testing and lockdown measures.

Fear of being caught in a sudden lockdown fuelled panic — causing residents to strip supermarket shelves bare — and led to a record high exodus of both foreign and local residents.

By mid-March, Hong Kong recorded a net outflow of more than 134,000 people leaving the city. 

In this article:Aviation, China, Health, Hongkong, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine to destroy a weapons storage site in western Ukraine Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine to destroy a weapons storage site in western Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Zelensky says the siege of Mariupol will go down in history as a war crime. 

22 hours ago

World

‘Dire’ humanitarian situation in besieged Ukraine cities

The humanitarian situation was deteriorating in besieged Ukrainian cities under relentless Russian bombardment on Sunday.

20 hours ago
Ukrainian soldiers carried a comrade's body out of debris Saturday at a military school hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv Ukrainian soldiers carried a comrade's body out of debris Saturday at a military school hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Turkey, which has tried to position itself as a mediator, says Russia and Ukraine have made progress on their negotiations to halt the invasion.

14 hours ago
The coffin of Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne is carried during a private funeral The coffin of Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne is carried during a private funeral

Sports

Hurley’s ‘heart aches’ as ‘Superman’ Warne honoured at private funeral

Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne was farewelled at a private funeral on Sunday by family and friends.

22 hours ago