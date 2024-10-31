Hong Kong economic growth misses forecast in third quarter: data

Hong Kong's economic recovery after the pandemic has largely mirrored China's trajectory, which saw slowing growth over the past year - Copyright AFP Mladen ANTONOV

Hong Kong’s economic growth in the third quarter missed analyst estimates as private consumption weakened, according to government figures released Thursday.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) between July and September grew by 1.8 percent year-on-year, well down from a forecast of 3.1 percent growth from economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

For the first three quarters, Hong Kong's real GDP increased by 2.6 percent on-year, according to advance estimates from the Census and Statistics Department.

For the first three quarters, Hong Kong’s real GDP increased by 2.6 percent on-year, according to advance estimates from the Census and Statistics Department.

Hong Kong’s economy “continued to expand, though at a moderated pace, in the third quarter”, a government spokesperson said.

The city’s economy should continue to grow in the remainder of the year, even though global economic uncertainties and trade conflicts may affect exports, the spokesperson said.

“Monetary easing across major central banks and an improved outlook for the Mainland (Chinese) economy following the recent introduction of a wide range of stimulus measures would help support sentiment and activities in the domestic market.”

Private consumption decreased by 1.4 percent in the third quarter, which authorities attributed to “the change in residents’ consumption patterns”.

Total export of goods increased by 3.9 percent in the same period, which the government described as “decelerated year-on-year growth alongside softening economic growth in some major markets”.

Increasing cross-border activities between Hong Kong and China contributed to a “mild increase” of 2.4 percent in export of services.

Hong Kong leader John Lee announced a range of policies to bolster the city’s lacklustre economy this month, including a proposal to enhance international gold trading.

Lee also slashed the import duty on strong liquor and laid out plans to attract foreign capital to Hong Kong.