Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Hong Kong bourse to keep trading through severe weather: leader

AFP

Published

Hong Kong's stock exchange will implement new rules in September to continue trading through inclement weather
Hong Kong's stock exchange will implement new rules in September to continue trading through inclement weather - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS
Hong Kong's stock exchange will implement new rules in September to continue trading through inclement weather - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS

Hong Kong’s stock exchange will continue trading through typhoons and heavy storms from September, the city’s leader announced Tuesday.

The bourse in the international finance hub typically suspends trading when a strong typhoon signal or “black rainstorm warning” is hoisted, meaning several days are lost each year. 

Southern China is accustomed to seeing seasonal typhoons in the latter half of the year, but climate change has made tropical storms more unpredictable while increasing their intensity. 

On Tuesday John Lee said that from September 23 investors can trade as usual “when the typhoon signal number eight or above is hoisted in Hong Kong, or even during a black rainstorm warning”.

“Shenzhen and Shanghai are now trading in bad weather. There is no reason why Hong Kong, as an international financial centre, should not follow suit,” he added.

“Non-stop trading in inclement weather can strengthen the competitiveness of the Hong Kong Exchange,” he said, adding that the September timeframe would give the industry time to prepare.

Last year, the city raised its highest T10 warning — for Typhoon Saola — for only the 16th time since World War II. 

A week after Saola, Hong Kong was flooded by the heaviest rainfall in nearly 140 years, leaving its streets inundated and subway stations waterlogged. 

According to a consultation paper from the city’s bourse proposing trading continue through bad weather, the exchange was impacted by severe weather four times in 2023, “including three full-day market suspensions”. 

“During such trading suspensions, investors are unable to manage their portfolios and are exposed to potential market risks, especially in scenarios where the markets of their underlying positions are open,” it said. 

In this article:China, Climate, Hongkong, Stocks, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called for Congress to pass mandates on social media to protect young Americans' mental health US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called for Congress to pass mandates on social media to protect young Americans' mental health

Tech & Science

Put tobacco-style warnings on social media: US health official

Social media platforms should feature tobacco-style health warnings for adolescents, a top US government health official said Monday.

12 hours ago
The Akira hacker group is suspected of carrying out the cyber attack in Sweden The Akira hacker group is suspected of carrying out the cyber attack in Sweden

Business

AI-boosted cyberattacks pose threat to small businesses

These attacks are designed to deceive employees into revealing sensitive information or downloading malicious software.

8 hours ago
Irishman Denis Coulson (centre) is one of three players accused of rape Irishman Denis Coulson (centre) is one of three players accused of rape

Sports

French court to try rugby stars in gang rape case

The trial of a group of rugby players accused of gang raping a student after a 2017 match by leading French team Grenoble was...

16 hours ago
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2024 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2024

Business

NATO chief seeks costs on China over Russia support

NATO's chief called Monday for China to face consequences if it keeps up support to Russia.

11 hours ago