Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Honda yearly earnings solid despite chip crunch

Published

Honda expects net profit to remain steady in the current financial year
Honda expects net profit to remain steady in the current financial year - Copyright AFP Behrouz MEHRI
Honda expects net profit to remain steady in the current financial year - Copyright AFP Behrouz MEHRI

Japanese auto giant Honda said Friday net profit rose 7.6 percent in the financial year to March, benefiting from strong motorbike sales and a weaker yen.

The company also expects net profit to remain steady in the current financial year, even as the global microchip shortage and virus-related supply chain disruption cause headaches for the car industry.

Honda said annual net profit rose 7.6 percent to 707 billion yen ($5.5 billion) in 2021-22 and issued a forecast of 710 billion yen net profit for the year to March 2023.

Sales last year were up 10.5 percent, it said, “due mainly to increased sales revenue in motorcycle business and financial services business operations as well as positive foreign currency translation effects.”

But “despite shifting to a recovery trend, the economic environment surrounding the company, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates… continued to be difficult due to the impact of (the) semiconductor supply shortage, and increases in raw material costs, among other factors.”

Honda said its factories in Japan and overseas had been forced to suspend or reduce output due to supply chain and staffing issues related to Covid-19.

Toyota, the world’s top-selling carmaker, this week also posted a record full-year net profit, helped by strong sales and a cheaper yen.

The currency has touched 20-year lows against the dollar in recent weeks, inflating the value of Japanese automakers’ overseas profits.  Some analysts believe this will help them offset their current challenges.

In April, Honda said it will invest nearly $40 billion into electric vehicle technology over the next decade as it works towards switching all sales away from traditional fuel cars.

In this article:Automobile, Earnings, honda
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed his friend Evgeny Lebedev, who owns the London Evening Standard and Independent newspapers, to the House of Lords UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed his friend Evgeny Lebedev, who owns the London Evening Standard and Independent newspapers, to the House of Lords

World

UK govt accused of ‘cover-up’ over Russian-born press baron

The UK government was accused of a “cover-up” after the controversial 2020 appointment of a Russian-born newspaper baron to parliament.

11 hours ago
'I climb Everest to support all the people of Ukraine' Ukranian climber Antonina Samoilova said before departing 'I climb Everest to support all the people of Ukraine' Ukranian climber Antonina Samoilova said before departing

World

Ukrainian summits Everest ‘for her people’ as records tumble

Everest saw a clutch of records on Thursday, including a Ukrainian climber who reached the world's top for her war-torn country.

18 hours ago

World

New Mexico wildfire growing; California fire destroys mansions

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire continues to grow. In southern Califoria, a fast-moving fire destroys 20 homes.

18 hours ago
After rumours swirled that authorities were about to impose a strict lockdown, Beijing residents rushed to food stores After rumours swirled that authorities were about to impose a strict lockdown, Beijing residents rushed to food stores

World

Beijing residents swamp supermarkets after lockdown rumours

Beijing residents rushed to supermarkets on Thursday as Chinese officials tried to curb mounting panic.

22 hours ago