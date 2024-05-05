Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Hollywood star Ferrell invests in Championship club Leeds: reports

AFP

Published

Actor Will Ferrell has reportedly invested in Championship side Leeds
Actor Will Ferrell has reportedly invested in Championship side Leeds - Copyright AFP Valerie MACON
Actor Will Ferrell has reportedly invested in Championship side Leeds - Copyright AFP Valerie MACON

Hollywood star Will Ferrell has become the latest celebrity to invest in Championship club Leeds, according to reports on Sunday.

Ferrell has reportedly bought a “large” stake in the US-based 49ers Enterprises group that owns the Elland Road side.

The 56-year-old joins fellow actor Russell Crowe, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas as an investor in Leeds.

Three-time major winner Spieth confirmed he and fellow American Thomas bought minority shares in the former English champions last year.

Ferrell is co-owner of Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC and revealed he was a big fan of English football during a trip to watch Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1 last season.

He also saw Wrexham defeat Wealdstone and QPR’s home game against Sunderland on the same trip.

Welsh club Wrexham, recently promoted to the third tier, are owned by fellow actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who started a recent trend of celebrities investing in British teams.

Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan was announced as a part-owner of Premier League side Bournemouth in 2022, while former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is an investor in Birmingham, who were relegated to the third tier on Saturday.

Ferrell, who has an estimated worth of over £100 million ($125 million), starred on comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live and is famous for his roles in hit movies including Elf and Anchorman.

Leeds missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League on the final day of the Championship season after Ipswich’s 2-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Daniel Farke’s side, beaten 2-1 by Southampton on Saturday, will bid to bounce back to the top-flight via the play-offs.

They face Norwich in the first leg of their semi-final at Carrow Road next Sunday.

In this article:eng, fbl, Ferrell, leeds
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The World Anti-Doping Agency has called the Enhanced Games 'dangerous and irresponsible' The World Anti-Doping Agency has called the Enhanced Games 'dangerous and irresponsible'

Sports

Enhanced Games chief says ’50 to 100′ Paris Olympians ready to sign up

This concept met with disdain by the Olympic movement.

11 hours ago
Rescue workers, forensics investigators and prosecutors preparing to enter a shaft where human remains were found near La Bocana Beach in Ensenada, Baja California state on May 3, 2024 Rescue workers, forensics investigators and prosecutors preparing to enter a shaft where human remains were found near La Bocana Beach in Ensenada, Baja California state on May 3, 2024

World

Bodies found in Mexico likely those of missing surfers: authorities

Rescue workers, forensics investigators and prosecutors preparing to enter a shaft where human remains were found near La Bocana Beach in Ensenada, Baja California...

16 hours ago

Business

‘More green time, less screen time’: Simon Reeve live

Spend more green time, less screen time was one of the messages that broadcaster Simon Reeve is emphasising on his current tour.

16 hours ago
Madonna rehearses on a stage on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 2, 2024 Madonna rehearses on a stage on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 2, 2024

Entertainment

A giddy Rio braces for a huge Madonna show on Copacabana beach

The 65-year-old superstar will be winding up her "The Celebration Tour" with a performance expected to draw up to 1.5 million fans.

18 hours ago