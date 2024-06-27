Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

H&M shares tumble over profitability concerns

AFP

Published

H&M posted its best second quarter results in years but its shares slumped after it warned hitting its profit target would get harder going forward
H&M posted its best second quarter results in years but its shares slumped after it warned hitting its profit target would get harder going forward - Copyright AFP FATHI NASRI
H&M posted its best second quarter results in years but its shares slumped after it warned hitting its profit target would get harder going forward - Copyright AFP FATHI NASRI

Shares in H&amp;M slid Thursday after the world’s second biggest fashion retailer warned that the conditions to meet its profitability target for this year have become “more challenging”.

H&amp;M’s stock price was down 13 percent at 170 kronor ($16) at around midday on the Stockholm stock exchange.

The Swedish group posted a 52-percent jump in net profit to five billion Swedish kronor ($473 million) in the second quarter as it pressed on with efforts to control costs.

Chief executive Daniel Erver said the company had achieved its “best profit and cash flow for many years” in the March-to-May period.

He said the group’s profitability performance was strong in the first half of the year thanks to “gradual improvements in sales development” and “continued good cost control”.

“With a sharp increase in profit for four consecutive quarters, we are well on the way to achieving our long-term goal of profitability exceeding 10 percent over time,” Erver said.

However, he added, “the conditions for achieving that level this year have become more challenging”.

Erver said external factors that influence the group’s purchasing costs and sales revenues, including materials and foreign currency exchanges, “will have a more negative impact than we expected in the second half of the year”.

H&amp;M said sales rose by three percent to 59.6 billion kronor in the second quarter.

But June sales are expected to fall by six percent compared to the same period last year as “unstable weather” hit many of the group’s large markets at the start of the month, H&amp;M said.

The company said its operating profit rose to seven billion kronor but it was lower than the 7.5 billion kronor expected by analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

UK General Election: How do the parties stand on the environment?

Which UK political party has the best policies for the environment? How do the other parties stack up?

15 hours ago
The UK economy's zero growth in April followed an expansion of 0.4 percent in March The UK economy's zero growth in April followed an expansion of 0.4 percent in March

Business

Op-Ed: UK election meets Fawlty Towers — ‘Don’t mention Brexit’

This is “don’t mention the war” you started and lost.

11 hours ago
Jordan Bardella has an edge over Gabriel Attal on TikTok Jordan Bardella has an edge over Gabriel Attal on TikTok

Social Media

How France’s far-right is winning the TikTok battle

If social media statistics were a solid predictor of voting intentions, France's far-right leader Jordan Bardella would be a shoo-in for PM.

23 hours ago

Life

Fly-tipping UK:  Is your city among the worst?

Fly-tipping, the illegal dumping of rubbish, has become a growing problem across the country, damaging the environment and putting public health at risk.

7 hours ago