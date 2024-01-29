Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Historic German store KaDeWe files for insolvency

AFP

Published

Berlin's famous KaDeWe (Kaufhaus des Westens) department store is the latest victim of rising property rental prices
Berlin's famous KaDeWe (Kaufhaus des Westens) department store is the latest victim of rising property rental prices - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN
Berlin's famous KaDeWe (Kaufhaus des Westens) department store is the latest victim of rising property rental prices - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN

Iconic Berlin department store KaDeWe said Monday it had filed for insolvency, as rising rental prices in Germany left it struggling to stay afloat.

“Exorbitantly high rents” in Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, where the group manages stores, “make it almost impossible to operate profitably in the long term”, KaDeWe said in a statement.

The trio of shops had recorded “the strongest sales year in the company’s history in 2022-23”, the group said.

But while revenues were up by 24 percent compared with 2018-19, the last year before the pandemic shut down large parts of the economy, rents had climbed 37 percent and showed no signs of slowing their rise, KaDeWe said.

“There is no question that the group can have a strong future with normal rents,” said KaDeWe CEO Michael Peterseim.

Opened in 1907, the KaDeWe store is in the commercial heart of what used to be West Berlin, and was frequented by the likes of David Bowie during his time in the German city.

Its iconic status has seen it become the subject of a television series in Germany, which dramatised the lives of employees at the up-market department store. 

The majority owner of KaDeWe is Central Group from Thailand, which holds 50.1 percent of the shares. 

The rest are held by the Austrian real estate giant Signa, which itself filed for bankruptcy in November.

The holding group has since set about trying to sell some of its best-known assets, such as New York’s iconic Chrysler building.

In the aftermath, Signa lost control of iconic British department store Selfridges, while Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, a less exclusive German department store chain owned by Signa, also filed for bankruptcy.

Signa owns and leases the buildings used by the KaDeWe group, the department store operator said. 

Neither the Austrian group’s own insolvency nor “numerous discussions with the landlord” had done anything to make the rent more affordable, Peterseim said.

In this article:bankruptcy, Germany, Retail, shopping
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Haitian musician Cisco performs with the reggae band Mapou during the PAPJAZZ international jazz festival in Port-au-Prince Haitian musician Cisco performs with the reggae band Mapou during the PAPJAZZ international jazz festival in Port-au-Prince

Entertainment

‘Festival of resistance’: Haiti jazzfest sparks hope in crisis-hit capital

Hundreds of concertgoers attended the "PAPJAZZ" music festival in Haiti's capital this week, which returned for the first time since 2021.

17 hours ago

World

Japan’s Moon lander comes back to life

Japan's Moon lander has come back to life enabling the craft to proceed with its mission of investigating the lunar surface despite its rocky...

13 hours ago
Making a splash: Maryna and Vladyslava Aleksiiva are among Ukraine's best hope of a medal at the Paris Olympics Making a splash: Maryna and Vladyslava Aleksiiva are among Ukraine's best hope of a medal at the Paris Olympics

Sports

Ukraine twins smiling through bombs to go for Olympic gold

As synchronised swimmers, Maryna and Vladyslava Aleksiiva are used to having to smile no matter what.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

The gravity of protecting data: Data privacy day and beyond

To navigate this landscape effectively, a holistic approach encompassing privacy, governance, and security becomes essential.

17 hours ago