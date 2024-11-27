Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Hello Kitty owner plunges 17% on sharesale plan

AFP

Published

Hello Kitty remains a global phenomenon, with a Warner Bros movie in the pipeline and a theme park due to open next year in China
Hello Kitty remains a global phenomenon, with a Warner Bros movie in the pipeline and a theme park due to open next year in China - Copyright AFP Frederic J. BROWN
Hello Kitty remains a global phenomenon, with a Warner Bros movie in the pipeline and a theme park due to open next year in China - Copyright AFP Frederic J. BROWN

Shares in the Japanese entertainment giant behind the popular Hello Kitty brand plunged on Wednesday after major shareholders said they would reduce their stakes.

A statement issued Tuesday by Sanrio said shareholders including major bank Mitsubishi UFJ will let go of as many as 25.9 million shares, sold at a price to be determined later. 

The move is intended to “expand and diversify the shareholders’ base”, Sanrio said. 

Shares in the firm dived as much as 17 percent on Wednesday morning before paring the losses to around 14.6 percent.

The mastermind behind Hello Kitty had seen its value more than double this year, driven in part by strong profits linked to the feline-like character whose cute, enigmatic face has adored fans worldwide for decades.

Since CEO Tomokuni Tsuji took over from his grandfather in 2020, its share price has soared more than seven-fold, pushing its market capitalisation to more than one trillion yen ($6.8 billion). 

Even as Hello Kitty turned 50 this year, the cultural phenomenon shows no sign of slowing, with a Warner Bros movie in the pipeline and a new theme park due to open next year on China’s Hainan island.

In this article:HelloKitty, Japan, Retail, Stocks
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Digital Journal Interviews Digital Journal Interviews

Tech & Science

Calgary Innovation Week goes all-in on AI, equity, collaboration and emerging tech

Calgary goes all in on tech, and everything else you missed at #InnovationWeekYYC.

15 hours ago
Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a homegrown operating system Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a homegrown operating system

Tech & Science

China’s Huawei to launch ‘milestone’ smartphone with homegrown OS

Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday launch its first smartphone equipped with a fully homegrown operating system.

15 hours ago
Donald Trump warned repeatedly during the election campaign that he would impose tariffs, but experts warn that the costs could be passed on to American consumers Donald Trump warned repeatedly during the election campaign that he would impose tariffs, but experts warn that the costs could be passed on to American consumers

World

Trump vows big tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

US President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he intends to impose sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China.

14 hours ago
Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation

Business

Most Asian markets drop, dollar gains as Trump fires tariff warning

The former and next president said on his Truth Social account that he would hammer the United States' largest trading partners.

14 hours ago