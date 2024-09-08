Heating up: Fastest growing technology jobs revealed

Last year, Ford cut around 1,100 jobs at its Valencia factory in eastern Spain - Copyright AFP/File STR

A new study has revealed that the most in-demand technology job of the moment is a system security manager with over 51,000 open vacancies in the U.S. Such jobs monitor the implementation of any new technology, hardware, or software.

The role of cloud architects is second with the highest starting salary of $133,000 annually. A cloud architect is an IT professional who is responsible for overseeing a company’s cloud computing strategy. This includes cloud adoption plans, cloud application design, and cloud management and monitoring.

Of other occupations of interest, cybersecurity engineers stand out as a career with the lowest turnover rates with only 22 percent of the people changing jobs after 1-2 years.

The data was compiled by The Stock Dork to discover the most in-demand tech careers. Open vacancies and employment information from Zippia and Glassdoor was collected and analysed. Reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also provided data on unemployment rates and projected job growth and the composite score was calculated, based on all of the provided metrics.

The key trends are:

Job Unemployment rate Open vacancies Number of jobs Turnover rates (1-2 years) Projected job growth Composite score System security manager 1.80% 51,514 43% 32% 83.83 Network/cloud architect 2.40% 5,015 35% 25% 73.34 IT director 2.60% 3,880 30% 15% 73.21 Applications architect 2.10% 4,928 37% 21% 70.30 Cyber-security engineer 1.80% 2,718 22% 32% 64.45 ERP integration manager 2.40% 5,670 43% 61% 64.01 Software engineer 2.10% 18,579 45% 25% 58.63 Network security engineer 2.40% 11,808 40% 35% 57.85 Data security analyst 1.80% 7,708 168,900 33% 31.50% 56.45 Network/cloud engineer 2.40% 9,923 42% 27% 53.49

The table places IT directors in third place and a score of 73.2. Their average starting salary is similar to cloud architects, but the unemployment rate is a little higher. Theturnover ratefor IT directors is the second-lowest on the list with 30 percent and most people who chose this career tend to stay in this position for longer.

Applications architects are fourth, gaining a score of 70.3. Their job market is comparable to cloud architects but77 percent of applications architects have only a bachelor’s degree, allowing easier transition to this career path.

Cybersecurity engineers take thefifth place in the ranking of the tech careers with the highest demand with a score of 64.4. They have the lowest unemployment rate in the list with1.8 percent, just as system security managers.

Overall, the technology sector shows signs of steady growth, while maintaining the low unemployment below the U.S. average.