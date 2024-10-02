Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Health care will lead job creation over the next decade. These roles are expected to grow the most.

Stacker

Published

Doctors and Clinicians used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the health care jobs expected to grow the most over the next decade. 
Doctors and Clinicians used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the health care jobs expected to grow the most over the next decade.  - PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
Doctors and Clinicians used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the health care jobs expected to grow the most over the next decade.  - PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
Halle Young, Data Work By Paxtyn Merten

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the U.S. economy will grow by 6.7 million jobs in the next decade. Health care and social assistance jobs, the fastest-growing industry sectors in the United States, will drive much of that labor growth.

Many conditions are contributing to the expansion of the health care sector—one of which is the country’s rapidly aging population, driven by baby boomers who first turned 65 in 2011. Between 2010 and 2020, the over-65 population rose by 38.6% to 55.8 million, according to the Census Bureau—a growth more than two times as quick as in the decade prior, when this population group increased by 15.1%.

As the average U.S. population ages, there is a growing urgency for access to medical services and skilled workers to help support older individuals. The growth of the health care sector is also prompted by an increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, which require more routine care. According to the CDC, in 2018, more than half of adults had at least one chronic disease; more than a quarter had multiple.

Consequently, the BLS projects practitioner roles and technical and support jobs to grow the fastest, increasing 8.6% and 15.2%, respectively. Even as the industry battles high levels of burnout, resulting in significant staffing shortages among nurses, health care jobs accounted for almost a quarter of all new jobs in the U.S. last year, according to the nonprofit Altarum.

Even more, three different types of nursing positions appear throughout this list of fast-growing occupations—welcome news for those looking to enter the field. In addition to nursing roles, physical therapists, physician assistants, and medical and health service manager positions also rank among the 10 fastest-growing occupations. Over half of the health care jobs represented here also require less than a bachelor’s degree to enter the profession, reducing the barriers to employment access.

Doctors and Clinicians identified the health care jobs projected to grow the most over the next decade, using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Occupations were ranked by the number of jobs expected to be added from 2023 to 2033, using the percent increase as a tiebreaker as needed. Nearly 80 jobs were considered, and those labeled as “other”—meaning they included myriad different jobs—were excluded to provide clarity.


Seated senior man doing physiotherapy with a small hand weight with guidance from a professional.

Hananeko_Studio // Shutterstock

#25. Occupational therapy assistants

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 10,600 jobs (+22.3%)
– Total employment, 2023: 47,500
– Median annual pay, 2023: $67,010
– Expected annual job openings: 7,200
– Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree

A phlebotomist collecting a blood sample from a patient in lab.

Photoroyalty // Shutterstock

#24. Phlebotomists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 11,000 jobs (+7.8%)
– Total employment, 2023: 141,200
– Median annual pay, 2023: $41,810
– Expected annual job openings: 19,600
– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award

A doctor examining a patient in a bed using ultrasound equipment in a patient's room.

Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#23. Diagnostic medical sonographers

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 12,800 jobs (+15.1%)
– Total employment, 2023: 84,900
– Median annual pay, 2023: $84,470
– Expected annual job openings: 5,700
– Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree

Technician preparing patient for a X-ray in radiographic imaging room.

Peakstock // Shutterstock

#22. Radiologic technologists and technicians

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 13,100 jobs (+5.8%)
– Total employment, 2023: 227,800
– Median annual pay, 2023: $73,410
– Expected annual job openings: 13,300
– Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree

Shelves filled with files of medical records.

Rendi apriyandi // Shutterstock

#21. Medical records specialists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 16,700 jobs (+8.7%)
– Total employment, 2023: 191,500
– Median annual pay, 2023: $48,780
– Expected annual job openings: 15,000
– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award

Therapist checking senior patient's hand at a medical clinic.

Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

#20. Occupational therapists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 16,800 jobs (+11.1%)
– Total employment, 2023: 150,500
– Median annual pay, 2023: $96,370
– Expected annual job openings: 9,800
– Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree

A nurse wearing scrubs walks in hospital corridor as she looks at a tablet.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 16,900 jobs (+2.6%)
– Total employment, 2023: 657,800
– Median annual pay, 2023: $59,730
– Expected annual job openings: 54,000
– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award

A therapist working with a child using a respiratory muscle trainer.

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#18. Respiratory therapists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 17,500 jobs (+13.1%)
– Total employment, 2023: 133,900
– Median annual pay, 2023: $77,960
– Expected annual job openings: 8,200
– Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree

A lab technologist doing pipetting research with blood samples.

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#17. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 18,200 jobs (+5.3%)
– Total employment, 2023: 344,200
– Median annual pay, 2023: $60,780
– Expected annual job openings: 24,200
– Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree

In a pharmacy, a pharmacist stands in front of a computer, holding a box of medication.

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#16. Pharmacists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 18,300 jobs (+5.4%)
– Total employment, 2023: 337,700
– Median annual pay, 2023: $136,030
– Expected annual job openings: 14,200
– Typical education needed for entry: Doctoral or professional degree

In a clinic, two dental hygienists examine the mouth of a patient sitting in a chair.

Unai Huizi Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Dental hygienists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 19,600 jobs (+9.2%)
– Total employment, 2023: 214,100
– Median annual pay, 2023: $87,530
– Expected annual job openings: 16,400
– Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree

A person in scrubs holding a pill box sitting next to a person on a sofa holding a few pills in her hand.

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#14. Psychiatric technicians

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 21,300 jobs (+17.1%)
– Total employment, 2023: 124,600
– Median annual pay, 2023: $39,700
– Expected annual job openings: 13,200
– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award

Close up of the hands of a massage therapist working on a man laying on a massage table.

Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#13. Massage therapists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 26,000 jobs (+17.7%)
– Total employment, 2023: 147,100
– Median annual pay, 2023: $55,310
– Expected annual job openings: 22,800
– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award

In a clinical space, a physical therapist helps a patient stretch their arm over their head.

Studio Romantic // Shutterstock

#12. Physical therapist assistants

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 27,500 jobs (+25.4%)
– Total employment, 2023: 108,500
– Median annual pay, 2023: $64,080
– Expected annual job openings: 20,800
– Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree

A technician sets up a digital X-ray on a patient.

Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#11. Dental assistants

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 31,500 jobs (+8.4%)
– Total employment, 2023: 376,500
– Median annual pay, 2023: $46,540
– Expected annual job openings: 54,900
– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award

A pharmacist stands in front of a computer in a pharmacy, examining a bottle of medicine.

Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#10. Pharmacy technicians

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 33,300 jobs (+7.2%)
– Total employment, 2023: 463,900
– Median annual pay, 2023: $40,300
– Expected annual job openings: 47,400
– Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

A speech-language pathologist having a lesson with a young child. They are both holding their hands to their cheeks.

Prostock-studio // Shutterstock

#9. Speech-language pathologists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 33,300 jobs (+18.4%)
– Total employment, 2023: 180,800
– Median annual pay, 2023: $89,290
– Expected annual job openings: 13,700
– Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree

A physiotherapist helps a patient in a wheelchair holding a stretchy band out in front of them.

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#8. Physical therapists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 36,800 jobs (+14.2%)
– Total employment, 2023: 259,200
– Median annual pay, 2023: $99,710
– Expected annual job openings: 13,600
– Typical education needed for entry: Doctoral or professional degree

A smiling doctor shakes hands with a patient who is sitting on a bed in a medical office.

Studio Romantic // Shutterstock

#7. Physician assistants

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 43,700 jobs (+28.5%)
– Total employment, 2023: 153,400
– Median annual pay, 2023: $130,020
– Expected annual job openings: 12,900
– Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree

A nursing assistant in scrubs feeds an older woman seated in a bed.

chalermphon_tiam // Shutterstock

#6. Nursing assistants

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 62,400 jobs (+4.4%)
– Total employment, 2023: 1.4 million
– Median annual pay, 2023: $38,200
– Expected annual job openings: 208,600
– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award

A smiling nurse stands with her hands on the shoulders of a smiling patient in a wheelchair.

PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock

#5. Medical assistants

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 118,000 jobs (+15%)
– Total employment, 2023: 783,900
– Median annual pay, 2023: $42,000
– Expected annual job openings: 119,800
– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award

A health care worker in scrubs stands in front of a laptop as she writes on a piece of paper.

BongkarnGraphic // Shutterstock

#4. Nurse practitioners

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 135,500 jobs (+46.3%)
– Total employment, 2023: 292,500
– Median annual pay, 2023: $126,260
– Expected annual job openings: 29,000
– Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree

A doctor stands next to a person in a suit holding a tablet.

Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#3. Medical and health services managers

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 160,600 jobs (+28.5%)
– Total employment, 2023: 562,700
– Median annual pay, 2023: $110,680
– Expected annual job openings: 61,400
– Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree

A nurse with a mask putting on gloves in a hospital.

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#2. Registered nurses

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 197,200 jobs (+6%)
– Total employment, 2023: 3.3 million
– Median annual pay, 2023: $86,070
– Expected annual job openings: 194,500
– Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree

A home aid helping a senior man with a cane stand up from a couch.

Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

#1. Home health and personal care aides

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 820,500 jobs (+20.7%)
– Total employment, 2023: 4.0 million
– Median annual pay, 2023: $33,530
– Expected annual job openings: 718,900
– Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

Story editing by Carren Jao. Additional editing by Kelly Glass. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.

This story originally appeared on Doctors and Clinicians and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

In this article:Business
Stacker
Written By

Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

You may also like:

This handout image taken by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows rippled patterns on the surface of rocks caused by the waves of a shallow lake billions of years ago This handout image taken by NASA's Mars rover Curiosity shows rippled patterns on the surface of rocks caused by the waves of a shallow lake billions of years ago

Tech & Science

Generating water on-demand in extreme environments, including other planets

The new process could be used to generate water on-demand in extreme environments, including on other planets.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

Should the pharmaceutical industry be using an alternative to horseshoe crab blood?

The blood contains a clotting factor that points to the presence of bacterial endotoxins.

22 hours ago
Ireland's Minister for Finance Jack Chambers (L) said the 2025 budget 'puts the country on a firm footing' Ireland's Minister for Finance Jack Chambers (L) said the 2025 budget 'puts the country on a firm footing'

Business

Ireland unveils bumper budget with Apple tax cash boost

Ireland's Minister for Finance Jack Chambers (L) said the 2025 budget 'puts the country on a firm footing' - Copyright AFP/File Geoff RobinsIreland on...

24 hours ago
Thirty-six people, including 23 active and two retired police officers, were arrested in the operation that involved 34 raids Thirty-six people, including 23 active and two retired police officers, were arrested in the operation that involved 34 raids

World

Guatemala dismantles migrant trafficking ring

Thirty-six people, including 23 active and two retired police officers, were arrested in the operation that involved 34 raids - Copyright AFP Jack GUEZGuatemalan...

18 hours ago