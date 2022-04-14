Has the pandemic unleashed a new era in telehealth?

India's vaccine exports have resumed, with officials saying the 'pharmacy of the world' will be back in full swing in 2022 - Copyright AFP MARVIN RECINOS

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted across different sectors in different ways an done of these is the delivery of healthcare. One poll finds that 1 in 3 people started using telehealth apps when COVID-19 began. This finding is based on a survey conducted involving over 1,000 people to identify common concerns and telehealth trends.

Telehealth is the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies.

In terms of how well received telehealth is by patients, those who used telehealth apps found them to have many benefits. However, this same group also expressed some serious security and technical concerns.

In terms of a related technological wave, 58 percent of people who use telehealth services said they are interested in using cryptocurrency to pay for health care services, should such a facility be available.

The data showed there is a correlation between the use of telehealth apps and rising health concerns. Here, 58 percent of people indicated they prefer to use telehealth apps as healthcare needs arise. The coronavirus pandemic provided the optimal test case for this, with many people switching to telehealth for the first time.

When the data was combined with non-users of such apps, concerns with technical difficulties was reasonably high. Of the users, 38 percent said that had difficulties and with the non-users, 33 percent of the poll said they anticipated having difficulties with telehealth apps.

Of those who used telehealth apps and were satisfied with how they operate, many indicated they would be continuing with telehealth in the future. This is borne out by 71 percent of people planning to continue using telehealth options in the future.

There are, nonetheless, some ongoing cybersecurity and digital identity concerns. Of those who regularly use telehealth apps, 37 percent of current telehealth users said they are concerned about the security of health data and 34 percent are concerned about privacy and confidentiality risks.

Such data is important for app developers and healthcare providers since as the telehealth space grows in popularity with more apps popping up, being aware of patients’ concerns is important and this needs to be considered as a key design factor.

Perhaps the main issue will be the serious privacy concerns that are preventing non-users from using telehealth options.