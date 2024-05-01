Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

GSK profit drops in first quarter on higher costs

AFP

Published

British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline said it had received three unsolicited offers from Unilever for GSK Consumer Healthcare -- all of which were rejected for being too low
British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline. — © AFP ARIS MESSINIS
British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline. — © AFP ARIS MESSINIS

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline on Wednesday said its net profit fell 23 percent in the first quarter as the company faced higher exceptional costs compared with a year earlier.

Profit after tax dropped to £1.08 billion ($1.35 billion) , GSK said in an earnings statement.

The fall came despite sales its drugs sales rising 10 percent to £7.4 billion.

GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley said the quarter saw further progress in final trials of new drugs.

“We have strengthened prospects for growth in all of our key therapeutic areas this quarter: infectious diseases, HIV, respiratory/immunology and oncology,” she said in the statement.

Following the update, the group’s share price edged up 0.1 percent in early trading on London’s top-tier FTSE 100 index, as the group also upgraded its full-year outlook for sales. 

“GSK has started 2024 in rude health. Strong growth in vaccine and speciality medicines drove a double digit rise in group sales,” noted Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown. 

The first quarter saw GSK agree to buy Aiolos Bio for up to $1.4 billion, with a focus on an asthma medication still at the testing stage.

In this article:Britain, Earnings, GSK, pharmaceutical
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Experts report on the increasing risk from avian flu

Bird flu can be spread by close contact with an infected bird (dead or alive).

16 hours ago
Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack in 'Just Another Day' Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack in 'Just Another Day'

Entertainment

Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack talk about ‘Just Another Day’ play

Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack chatted about starring in the play "Just Another Day."

14 hours ago
Justin Hartley in 'Into the Wild' episode of 'Tracker' on CBS Justin Hartley in 'Into the Wild' episode of 'Tracker' on CBS

Entertainment

Review: Justin Hartley is ‘Into the Wild’ in latest episode of ‘Tracker’ on CBS

Emmy-nominated actor Justin Hartley is "Into the Wild" in latest episode of "Tracker" on CBS.

12 hours ago
Google is giving its Bard chatbot a major artificial intelligence boost as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI deals with the aftermath of a boardroom coup that saw chief executive Sam Altman fired then rehired within a span of days Google is giving its Bard chatbot a major artificial intelligence boost as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI deals with the aftermath of a boardroom coup that saw chief executive Sam Altman fired then rehired within a span of days

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Why is the introduction of AI so chaotic? It’s an old mindset.

You can plan, and then implement. Don’t do it the other way, because you’ll be very, very, sorry.

23 mins ago