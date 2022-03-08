Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Google to spend $5.4 bn on cybersecurity firm Mandiant

Published

Google is planning to buy a major cybersecurity firm
Google is planning to buy a major cybersecurity firm - Copyright AFP/File Alastair Pike
Google is planning to buy a major cybersecurity firm - Copyright AFP/File Alastair Pike

Google announced Tuesday a deal to acquire the cybersecurity firm Mandiant for about $5.4 billion, one of the tech giant’s biggest purchases ever as it works to bolster its cloud computing offer. 

Mandiant, which helps customers prepare for or deal with cyberattacks, is expected to join Google Cloud this year, if the acquisition is approved by regulators.  

Google is seeking to boost its cloud computing offering, which faces fierce competition from Amazon and Microsoft. 

“Organizations around the world are facing unprecedented cybersecurity challenges as the sophistication and severity of attacks that were previously used to target major governments are now being used to target companies in every industry,” Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said in a statement. 

Google already offers various services such as VirusTotal, which analyzes suspicious files to detect malware, or BeyondCorp Enterprise, which allows secure access.   

Mandiant, founded in 2004, specializes in cyberattack preparedness consulting and incident response services.   

Its shares jumped Monday as news of a coming deal began to circulate, and by Tuesday they up roughly eight percent over the past five days. 

“In a nutshell this deal was a shot across the bow from Google to Microsoft and Amazon with this flagship cyber security acquisition of Mandiant,” said Wedbush analysts. 

The deal could have implications for the entire cybersecurity industry as Amazon and Microsoft are now under pressure to make acquisitions and further strengthen their own cloud platforms, Wedbush added.  

Among the potential targets, it added, are Varonis, Tenable, CyberArk, Qualys, Rapid7, SailPoint, and Ping.   

In this article:Computers, Google, Internet, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

‘Hand-to-hand combat’: Street battles rage on Kyiv’s edge

Street battles and hand-to-hand combat. Ukrainian servicemen and fleeing residents described ferocious fighting on Kyiv.

20 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Will Russia go broke – It’s possible, and China can’t help

Russia has literally taken on an unlimited liability scenario with very limited assets and no exit strategy.

4 hours ago
"I'm terrified of the war," said one Ukrainian refugee arriving in Greece. "I want this to end quickly so I can go back home." "I'm terrified of the war," said one Ukrainian refugee arriving in Greece. "I want this to end quickly so I can go back home."

World

‘Terrified’ Ukrainians reach relatives in Greece

Over 4,600 refugees from Ukraine have reached Greece since the Russian invasion according to Greek police statistics.

24 hours ago

Business

Ransomware may not be the ‘impossible problem’ for businesses

To help thwart these attacks and minimize their impact, organizations need to enhance their security postures by embracing next-gen data management capabilities.

23 hours ago