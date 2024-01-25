Connect with us

Google leak suggests employee learning is goal #2 for 2024

Google seeks to improve company velocity, efficiency, and productivity, and deliver durable cost savings.
An annual Google I/O gathering of software developers near the internet giant's headquarters in Silicon Valley should showcase AI and smartphone innovations aimed at keeping it competitive with rivals Apple and Microsoft
Following the trends of major companies can help signal the overall direction of business over the short-to-medium term. This is especially so with major technology firms, especially given the importance that digitalisation is playing for the business world in general. One such thought leader is Google.

Google’s corporate goals for 2024 have been leaked and the top priorities on CEO Sundar Pichai’s list were not huge surprises given earlier public pronouncements and the general trajectory of the firm.  

The artificial intelligence arms race among big technology companies spilled over into 2024 with no signs of slowing down. Pichai puts AI at #1 while the final goal dovetails with recent layoffs (“improve company velocity, efficiency, and productivity, and deliver durable cost savings”).

In terms of other priorities, employee learning comes in 2nd. While knowledge and learning are important, the ability for employees to retain knowledge and skills through hands-on training mastery, known as upskilling, is conspicuously absent from Pichai’s description.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai describes his group's latest AI advances at an annual developers event in May 2023
Why does this matter?

According to a recent IBM study, 33 percent of organizations indicate that the lack of AI skills among their employees is standing in the way of AI adoption, and . Here, 37 percent of technology workers are struggling with a lack of training tied to their role.

In particular, AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management processes—commonly known as AI TRiSM  –  is ranked as the top critical skill to master. This type of programme can aid firms in integrating much-needed governance upfront, and proactively ensure AI systems are compliant, fair, reliable and protect data privacy.

Google, while no doubt an industry leader in AI with its Llama-2, may also be facing the brunt of the general lack of AI skills among workers as their focus on improving knowledge and learning in 2024 implies. 

A recent ResumeTemplates survey indicated that workers with AI skills are in high demand as the majority of hiring managers favour candidates with AI skills over those with more experience.

This lends some support to Google’s internal focus on AI skills for the year ahead.

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

