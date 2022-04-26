Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

GM announces it will make electric Corvette

Published

A Corvette Z06 on display at the New York International Auto Show in April, 2022 in New York City: GM says it will start offering an electric version of the car in 2023
A Corvette Z06 on display at the New York International Auto Show in April, 2022 in New York City: GM says it will start offering an electric version of the car in 2023 - Copyright AFP/File Ina FASSBENDER
A Corvette Z06 on display at the New York International Auto Show in April, 2022 in New York City: GM says it will start offering an electric version of the car in 2023 - Copyright AFP/File Ina FASSBENDER

US car maker General Motors announced Monday that it is developing an electric version of its Chevrolet Corvette.

“We will offer an electrified Corvette as early as next year,” said the Detroit-based auto manufacturer in a statement. “Details and names to come at a later date.”

“Yes, in addition to the amazing new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and other gas-powered variants coming, we will offer an electrified and a fully electric” Corvette in the future, Mark Reuss, GM president said on the professional site LinkedIn.

The announcement comes as traditional automakers are in a race to produce more electric vehicles to compete with Tesla. 

GM has set a goal of overtaking Tesla in electric vehicle sales, and to achieve that, it plans to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles by 2025. 

Although very popular with major manufacturers, electric vehicles currently only represent a small percentage of total car sales worldwide. 

In the electric sector, GM collaborates with Japanese car maker Honda. At the beginning of April, they announced that they would co-develop a new line of electric vehicles at “affordable” prices, with production due to begin in 2027.

In this article:Automobile, Environment, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says he hopes that the war in Ukraine will hobble the Russian military US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says he hopes that the war in Ukraine will hobble the Russian military

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says he hopes that the war in Ukraine will hobble the Russian military.

16 hours ago

World

France’s Macron wins new term after far-right battle

French President Emmanuel Macron won re-election on Sunday, convincingly defeating his rival Marine Le Pen.

23 hours ago
Oil markets are sharply lower as China struggles to get a grip on a Covid outbreak, hitting demand Oil markets are sharply lower as China struggles to get a grip on a Covid outbreak, hitting demand

Business

Asian markets track Wall St rout, oil sinks

Asian markets sank Monday on growing concerns of a sharp hike in US interest rates as officials struggle to contain runaway inflation.

23 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Kyiv Sunday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Kyiv Sunday

World

US diplomats to return to Ukraine as Washington pledges $700m in military aid

The U.S. diplomats will begin a gradual return to Ukraine this week, as they announced $700 million in military aid during their first to...

17 hours ago