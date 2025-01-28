Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

GM 2025 profit forecast clouded by Trump policy unknowns

AFP

Published

Uncertainty over upcoming moves by the administration of US President Donald Trump left investors with more questions as General Moters unveiled its latest results
Uncertainty over upcoming moves by the administration of US President Donald Trump left investors with more questions as General Moters unveiled its latest results - Copyright AFP ETIENNE LAURENT
Uncertainty over upcoming moves by the administration of US President Donald Trump left investors with more questions as General Moters unveiled its latest results - Copyright AFP ETIENNE LAURENT
John BIERS

General Motors faced questions Tuesday about the impact of potential moves by the Trump administration targeting trade and the environment, with the uncertainty overshadowing the company’s latest results. 

The big US automaker reported a quarterly loss due to costs from restructuring a China initiative, though that was offset by a 2025 earnings forecast that topped analyst expectations. 

However its projections did not try to quantify the effects of new tariffs that Trump has threatened on key markets in which GM operates, such as Mexico, or the White House’s planned rollback of policies promoting electric vehicles.

Acknowledging the “uncertainty,” Chief Executive Mary Barra said the company had been “proactive” in engaging the Trump administration and Congress.

“We have stressed the importance of a strong manufacturing sector and American leadership in advanced technologies,” Barra said in a letter to shareholders. “It’s clear that we share a lot of common ground, and we appreciate the dialogue.”

Barra pledged to be “agile” in responding to any shifts.

GM shares tumbled around 10 percent shortly after midday. Shares rose nearly 50 percent in 2024.

In the fourth quarter, GM reported a loss of $3.0 billion compared with profits of $2.1 billion a year ago.

Revenues rose 11 percent to $47.7 billion.

The company projected 2025 earnings of between $11 and $12 per share, above analyst expectations.

GM garnered higher auto sales in the fourth quarter led by its home market, where pricing remained strong. But the earnings were dented by a $4 billion in non-cash costs from revamping the SAIC General Motors Corporation. 

The company had signaled the hit in early December as it sought to bring down costs and clear out inventory in China.

– Scenario planning –

GM’s 2025 outlook includes the full-year availability of sport utility vehicles revamped in 2024, as well as new EVs under the Cadillac brand set to launch.

But executives faced multiple questions about how the fast-changing policy landscape affects its outlook.

Barra said the company has been studying “multiple scenarios” on tariffs. Trump has threatened punishing 25 percent duties on all goods from Canada and Mexico, and 10 percent on goods from China, starting February 1.

GM builds trucks in both Canada and Mexico, but “we have the capacity in the United States to shift some of that,” she said.

The company is “encouraged” that Mexico’s leader, Claudia Sheinbaum, has indicated that they are working to avoid tariffs, she said.

“But we’re doing the planning… and have several levers we can pull.”

GM also faced questions over EVs, which have emerged as a punching bag of the new White House.

GM officials are targeting production of 300,000 EVs in 2025. 

One of Trump’s executive orders last week pledged to undo policies that disadvantage gasoline-powered cars, and opened the door to removing tax credits for EV purchases and to a fight over California’s strict climate policies.

“There’s a lot of moving parts out there,” said Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson, who described GM as having “multiple playbooks” to respond.

“The reason that we guided to the status quo is because there are really infinite permutations on policy,” Jacobson said. 

“But rest assures … we’ve got plans in place, and we’re continuing to work proactively with the administration and with Congress on what we think are the right things to do, which is preserve American jobs and preserve American innovation.”

In this article:Automobile, Earnings, Gm, Politics, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Canada51 Canada51

Business

Breaking barriers in venture capital with the Canada51 Hub

Women make up 51% of Canada’s population, but receive less than 5% of venture capital. That math doesn’t add up. 

2 hours ago
Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple US App Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors Chinese firm DeepSeek's artificial intelligence chatbot has soared to the top of the Apple US App Store's download charts, stunning industry insiders and analysts with its ability to match its US competitors

Business

OP-Ed: The price of AI unrealism — $1 trillion disappears on US markets as China’s DeepSeek drops in

You’re buying a lot of money’s worth of something, and you don’t know what? Fix that.

12 hours ago
Newly released Israeli hostage Daniella Gilboa gestures as she leaves a military helicopter upon landing at a hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after her release from captivity in Gaza Newly released Israeli hostage Daniella Gilboa gestures as she leaves a military helicopter upon landing at a hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after her release from captivity in Gaza

World

Freed hostages’ smiles deceptive, Israel’s military says

Newly released Israeli hostage Daniella Gilboa gestures as she leaves a military helicopter upon landing at a hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel, after her...

23 hours ago
Heather Christie Heather Christie

Entertainment

Meet Heather Christie: Host and author of ‘LoveNotes!’

Heather Christie, host and author of 'LoveNotes!', chatted about her latest projects and her upcoming podcast.

19 hours ago