Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Global maritime sector improves carbon-reduction target: draft deal

AFP

Published

Shipping emits roughly the same level of greenhouse gases as aviation
Shipping emits roughly the same level of greenhouse gases as aviation - Copyright AFP Jade Gao
Shipping emits roughly the same level of greenhouse gases as aviation - Copyright AFP Jade Gao

The International Maritime Organization, overseer of the highly-polluting shipping industry, has agreed to improve on its target to cut carbon emissions, according to a draft agreement seen Friday by AFP.

Compared with 2008 levels, the United Nations’ global shipping regulator has agreed to cut total annual emissions of greenhouse gases “by at least 20 percent, striving for 30 percent, by 2030” and “by at least 70 percent, striving for 80 percent, by 2040”. 

The current target was a 50-percent reduction by mid-century, compared with 2008.

Shipping emits roughly the same level of greenhouse gases as aviation, which is aiming for net zero by 2050.

The latest agreement comes at the end of a five-day meeting at the International Maritime Organization’s headquarters in London.

The gathering of the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Commission pitted climate-vulnerable nations — particularly islands in the Pacific — and richer countries against big exporters like China.

The vast majority of the world’s 100,000 cargo ships — which carry 90 percent of the world’s goods — are powered by highly-polluting diesel.

Shipping, which is responsible for around three percent of global greenhouse gas emissions according to the UN, is judged to be off course in the fight against climate change.

Environmental campaigners on Monday protested outside the IMO’s headquarters.

Several dozen activists, including some dressed as jellyfish, urged greener freight to help tackle climate change and protect the oceans.

In this article:Climate, Economy, Environment, Shipping, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Hottest day in history — Well done, geniuses

There are no excuses.

21 hours ago
Paris Saint-Germain and France national football team star striker Kylian Mbappe (C) is visiting his father's native Cameroon Paris Saint-Germain and France national football team star striker Kylian Mbappe (C) is visiting his father's native Cameroon

Sports

France star footballer Mbappe visits father’s native Cameroon

Paris Saint-Germain and France national football team star striker Kylian Mbappe (C) is visiting his father's native Cameroon - Copyright AFP Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMORomuald...

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

The future of AI: Will it follow the NFT bubble?

An example of too much hype is with overly inflating expectations and distracts from the precise way machine learning works – by detecting predictable...

13 hours ago
France did not appreciate an EU commissioner's comments on policing France did not appreciate an EU commissioner's comments on policing

World

France rejects EU official’s ‘little remarks’ on recent riots

France did not appreciate an EU commissioner's comments on policing - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Emma McIntyreFrance on Thursday rejected “little remarks” by...

21 hours ago